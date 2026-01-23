‘American Idol’ To Introduce “Social Voting” Next Season As They Look To The Future

American Idol might be the first competition show to incorporate live social media voting into their show. For years have votes been cast through texts and phone calls. Showrunners now want to meet the audience where it’s at technologically.

ABC has found itself in a pretty good spot with the recent successes of Dancing with the Stars and American Idol. The latter singing show has just broken a record of theirs, with 26 million votes being cast in the season 23 finale.

While the singing competition receiving such a huge surge in attention, the heads behind it are thinking of new ways to capitalize on their audience.

Per Deadline, showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick explained that they want to be the first competition show to add live “social voting.”

‘American Idol’ To Experiment With Live Social Voting Next Season

“We have to meet the audience where they are,” Michaels Wolflick began. “Back in 2002 when the show began, texting was the new hot thing. We also have to meet the technology where it is, as well. We want to make it as easy as possible for people to vote for their favorites, weigh in from their couch with their second screen, in real time.”

Competition shows have semi-recently incorporated free votes through official apps, but social media voting will allow fans to take part in their favorite shows easier than ever before.

“If we can get Gen Alpha and Gen Z to weigh in a little bit more in the easiest way possible, that’s very exciting. It could tip the scale. Trends are always different,” she continued.

“Maybe in three years’ time, we’ll have a conversation where we’re just doing social voting. But right now, you want to ease the audience into something new.”

Voting via text and calls is something that will sadly but slowly slip into obscurity as the younger generations grow up.

“The beginning of the year is awards season and a lot of these award shows are on Sunday nights. You’re up against the Grammys and the Super Bowl. Let’s see what happens on Monday.”