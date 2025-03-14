American Airlines Passenger Attacks Crew, Claims Battle with ‘Satan’s Disciples’ in Wild Video

An American Airlines flight to Miami was forced to turn back after a passenger, who claimed to be followed by demonic spirits, swallowed rosary beads and attacked a flight attendant.

Shortly after departing Savannah, Georgia, on Monday, March 10, 31-year-old Delange Augustin began “yelling and shaking,” leading the crew to initially suspect he was experiencing a seizure.

What started as a medical emergency calling for a doctor quickly took a turn—into something that might need an exorcist instead.

Augustin began swallowing rosary beads in an attempt to fend off what he described as “Satan’s disciples” who he believed had followed him onto the flight, according to an arrest affidavit cited by the New York Times.

FBI Special Agent Savannah Solomon described Augustin’s actions as “appeared purposeful, though difficult to describe,” in the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, when flight attendants confronted the unruly passenger, he kicked one in the chest, sending them hurtling across the aisle and into a window.

Upon learning of the disturbance, the pilots diverted the plane and safely landed in Savannah. However, Augustin continued to create chaos as the crew worked to deboard other passengers. He charged to the front of the aircraft, throwing several erratic punches at a flight attendant. Passengers quickly intervened, restraining him and his sister, who was traveling with him, and bringing them to the floor.

Following their detention, Augustin’s sister informed authorities that they were traveling to Haiti to escape what she described as supernatural “religious attacks,” according to the affidavit.

The Sister of the Man Who Swallowed Rosary Beads and Attacked an American Airlines Employee Offers an Explanation

During the flight, Augustin commanded his sister “to close her eyes and pray because Satan’s disciple(s) had followed them onto the plane and the legion did not want the Augustins to make it to Haiti,” according to the affidavit.

His sister explained to authorities that her brother swallowed the rosary beads “because they are a weapon of strength in the spiritual warfare.”

At the time of the incident, the plane carried only eight passengers, and fortunately, no one sustained serious injuries.

Meanwhile, American Airlines issued a statement about the bizarre incident.

“We appreciate the professionalism of the entire crew and thank our passengers for their understanding,” the airline said.

Augustin was hospitalized after swallowing rosary beads and was later arrested. He facies charges for misdemeanor battery and criminal property damage.