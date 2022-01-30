Amanda Seyfried Stuns As Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes In New Role, See The Transformation

Amanda Seyfried achieved the dream of actresses everywhere when she got nominated for Best Actress. She’s following up Mank with a turn as infamous Theranos executive Elizabeth Holmes. Let’s see how she’s transformed for the role.

A Refresher On Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes was once an up-and-coming force in the tech world, and then the truth came out. The former CEO of Theranos promised easy blood tests but they did not work. She was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud investors and faces 20 years and an untold amount in fines. Sentencing is scheduled for September 26, 2022. It’s rare for Silicon Valley entrepreneurs to face justice, and her case captured the attention of the world.

Quick Turnaround

Holmes’ case became the subject of the true-crime podcast The Dropout. In 2019, Hulu ordered a limited series with Kate McKinnon set to star as Holmes. McKinnon left the project under mysterious circumstances, and she was soon replaced by Seyfried. The State alum Michael Showalter is directing and serves as one of ten producers. That’s a lot of cooks in the kitchen.

How Does She Look?

“Welcome to Theranos,” Seyfried wrote last month. She unveiled the first photos of herself as Holmes. Hair and makeup certainly did their job, for Seyfried looks like a carbon copy.

They really did nail the hair. You can compare the transformation with a modeling job the Jennifer’s Body star recently completed. There’s no mistaking her eyes, but the hairstyle goes a long way.

The Dropout will premiere on March 3. Naveen Andrews co-stars as Sunny Balwani, Holmes’ ex and the former President of Theranos. The series also stars international treasure Stephen Fry, Succession’s Alan Ruck, and Laurie Metcalf to name a few.

Not The Only Adaptation

Holmes’ story was also the subject of the bestselling book Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup by John Carreyrou. AppleTV+ bought the rights to the book and is currently working on an adaptation of its own. The Big Short director Adam McCay is set to write and direct, with Jennifer Lawrence set to star as Holmes.

Funnily enough, Lawrence and Seyfried have a history. Seyfried was high on Marvel’s radar for the Guardians of the Galaxy, but she decided not to pursue the role. “I remember Jennifer Lawrence talking about once, how long it took her to get blue” as Mystique in X-Men: First Class. Seyfried thought that sounded like “hell on earth,” and was the main reason why she didn’t stay in the running.

We seriously doubt that there’s any lingering animosity between the two. It’ll be interesting to see how each approaches Holmes as a character.

