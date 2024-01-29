Amanda Davies, ‘One Life to Live’ Star & Daughter of Erika Slezak, Dies at 42

Amanda Davies, who is known for her work on One Life to Live and is the daughter of actress Erika Slezak, has passed away at the age of 42.

On her website, Slezak confirmed the news about Davies’ passing through her website. “It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Erika’s daughter Amanda Elizabeth Davies who died very suddenly,” the message reads. “The family is heartbroken and would appreciate privacy this time.”

Davies starred on One Life to Live as the teenage version of her mother’s character, Victoria “Viki” Lord. Slezak shares Amanda with her second husband, Brian Davies. The couple has been married since 1978. Slezak starred on One Life to Live from 1971 to 2013. Since leaving the soap opera, Slezak has made appearances on other TV series such as The Resident, Guest Artist, and Blue Bloods.

During her time on One Life to Live, Slezak won six Daytime Emmy Awards. Amanda Davies is survived by Slezak, her father, and brother Michael. The cause of death has not been revealed.

Amanda Davies’ Death Occurs Less Than a Year after ‘One Life to Live’ Star Andrea Died From Cancer

The death of Amanda Davies also comes less than a year after fellow One Life to Live star, Andrea Evans passed away at the age of 66. She had been battling breast cancer at the time of her passing.

Amanda Davies’ mother publicly mourned Evans’ passing. “Andrea and I worked together for so long,” Slezak wrote. On her first day at work, she was living one block away from me and I walked her to work. She was just a child – never been to N.Y.C. – so sweet and kind and loving. Amazing that she played such a complicated, confused, and selfish character so well.”

Slezak also stated that she was absolutely shocked and devasted by the news. She then sent love and deepest sympathies to Evans’ husband Stephen Rodriguez and daughter Kylie. “When she and Steve got married and then got Kylie, it seemed her life was finally complete. She was so happy. So very, very sad.”

PEOPLE reported at the time that Evans was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Ingenue in a drama series in 1988. She also portrayed Patty Willaims on The Young and the Restless.

Evans had left One Life to Live abruptly in the ‘90s to take a break from her career. She told PEOPLE that the decision to leave the show was due to a stalker. “It’s forever changed me,” she said at the time. “There’s no way it could not.”