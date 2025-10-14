amanda-cerny-pregnant-with-twins

Amanda Cerny’s next collab is with… her future twins. The influencer just announced she’s pregnant.

Cerny took to Instagram on Sunday in a joint post with her partner, real estate agent Johannes Bartl, to announce the news to her over 21 million followers.

The post begins in selfie mode, with the former Playboy Playmate of the Month smiling at the camera as Bartl leans in to give her a sweet kiss on the cheek. The YouTube star, with over 2.59 million subscribers, then turns the camera to reveal a charming crib filled with stuffed animals. She zooms in on the crib’s mobile, featuring an adorable crochet hot air balloon piloted by a little dog.

But the real twist came next—she panned down to reveal a cream-colored newborn onesie with the name “Klaus” written on it. However, she wasn’t done yet. The camera moved to reveal another crib, this one with a feminine flair, complete with a crochet mobile featuring white and pink stars. Inside was another tiny onesie, this time with the name “Annabelle.” Double the cribs, double the surprise!

Finally, Cerny pans over to a mirror with the words “We are pregnant” written on it, with the happy couple dancing in celebration in the reflection. The cute clip was fittingly set to the Rugrats theme song.

Cerny let the clip do most of the talking for her, only captioning the post with several celebratory emojis.

Fans React to Amanda Cerny’s Big Baby News

Of course, longtime fans of Cerny rushed to the comments section to congratulate her on her upcoming twins.

“I’ve been following you for over 10 years, back when you were just friends,” one fan gushed to the longtime couple. “And now seeing you as a family makes me genuinely happy. Congratulations!” they added.

Amanda Cerny and her partner, Johannes Bartl. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Lewis Howes)

“Omg!!!! Welcome to the TWIN CLUB. It’s insane but amazing!” one fellow mother of twins chimed in.

“Oh my god… I have been an always fan since the beginning. It makes me so happy you two grow as a family,” yet another fan gushed.

Meanwhile, another onlooker marvelled at how much was jam-packed into the post.

“Wait, pregnancy announcement plus twin babies reveal plus gender reveal plus name reveal. Guys, you gave constant worth 5-6 reels packed into one…” they joked.