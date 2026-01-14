amanda-cerny-gets-engaged-after-welcoming-twins

Even though she’s the mother of his twins, real estate agent Johannes Bartl seemed genuinely surprised that his influencer partner, Amanda Cerny, said “yes” to marrying him.

Indeed, the 34-year-old former Playboy model got engaged to Bartl on a private jet with their new babies on board. After all, nothing says “till death do us part” like high altitude and a pair of twins as your witnesses.

The couple revealed the news of their engagement in separate social media posts on Jan. 4.

Cerny’s post featured a video of the supposedly surprise proposal, showing Bartl kneeling in the aisle of the jet. As he delivered a lengthy (and conveniently muted) speech, she dabbed at her eyes, visibly moved.

Her now-fiancé then presented her with a ring featuring a hefty blue oval-shaped stone surrounded by diamonds, which she promptly declared “gorgeous.” After a hug and a kiss, Bartl triumphantly fist-pumped at the camera and yelled, “She said yes!”…just in case the giant ring on her finger wasn’t a clue enough.

He then leaned toward the camera, pointing to his tear-streaked face while confessing, “I could not hold it back.” He went on to claim, “It was the most difficult question I ever asked in my entire life.” Again, this seems like a bold statement coming from a man who just watched her navigate 40 weeks of a twin pregnancy from his seed.

“Come fly with me,” Cery wrote alongside the footage for her 21 million Instagram followers. “We were friends first. Then we chose each other. Ten years, homes built, pups raised, and two beautiful lives created… And now… we’re officially engaged.”

Amanda Cerny’s Now-Fiancé Also Share Some Engagement Snaps

Bartl also shared engagement photos on his Instagram. They included a picture of the two tiny witnesses to the proposal: their infant daughter, Annabelle, and son, Klaus. The duo was born in December.

One candid snapshot showed Bartl cheering with a wine glass next to the two babies, who were tucked into car seats under personalized blankets. In another shot, Cerny and Bartl held hands, offering a closer look at her sparkling ring.

A final sweet snap showed Cerny pulling double duty as both bride-to-be and “Mom of the Year,” expertly juggling two babies mid-flight. Bartl kept it short and sweet, captioning the post, “She said YES!”

However, many of Cerny’s fans weren’t as surprised as the couple seemed to be over the engagement…

“Am I the only one that thought y’all been married for like 190 years?” one top comment read on her post.

“Omg I’ve waited for this moment for 10 years!” a more charitable fan added. “Saw it starting 10 years ago,” another fan echoed.