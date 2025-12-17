Amanda Cerny Welcomes Twins, Shares 1st Photos

From Playboy model to influencer to mom: Amanda Cerny just added “twin wrangler” to her resume…

Videos by Suggest

On Wednesday, Cerny and her partner, real estate agent Johannes Bartl, announced the birth of their twins in a joint Instagram post to her 21 million followers.

The post opened with a shot of Cerny, positively glowing despite just finishing the ultimate workout—labor—while lying in a hospital bed and holding one of her newborns. The ex-Playboy Playmate of the Month skipped the smile, perhaps suggesting that delivering twins might just be harder than churning out content.

The next photo showed the twins bundled up together—too cute to handle. Another had the proud dad, decked out in hospital gear, holding one of the newborns like a pro. The series wrapped up with the little ones settling into their cribs at home, already living the cozy life.

The YouTube star, with over 2.59 million subscribers, captioned the adorable post, “We are over the moon to officially introduce you to Klaus and Annabelle [heart and flower emojis] – love always, Mama and Papa.”

Fans and High Profile Pals Congratulate Amanda Cerny on the Birth of Her Twins

Naturally, Cerny’s longtime fans and high-profile pals flocked to the comments, ready to double the congratulations for her double bundle of joy.

“Congratulations to the both of you, they are absolutely perfect. God bless,” one top fan comment read.

“Congratulations, sis! So happy for you both!,” reality TV personality Paris Hilton gushed. “Omg congratulations [heart-eye emojis] so happy for you,” Russian beauty influencer and makeup artist Anastasia Tupitsyna added. “Welcome to motherhood! The best chapter yet,” internet personality Marta Mielczarska chimed in.

Amanda Cerny and her partner, Johannes Bartl. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Lewis Howes)

Meanwhile, one fan already gave the twin mom a helpful safety suggestion.

“Just a friendly tip, their chest buckle in the car seat should be level with their armpits [heart emoji] very cute babies!! Congrats,” the fan wrote. “Thank you!” Cerny shot back.