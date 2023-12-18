Amanda Bynes Steps Away From New Podcast After Just One Episode

Amanda Bynes’ new venture is already closing up shop. The former child actor is stepping away from her podcast Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast after just one episode.

According to Bynes, it has nothing to do with the overall reception of the podcast. Taking to social media, Bynes explained that she’s overall pleased with how people received her podcast. However, the actor doesn’t feel that she can take the podcast to the heights that she wants.

Bynes started the podcast with Paul Sieminski. For the first episode, the two interviewed tattoo artist Dahlia Moth, who works in Los Angeles. The first episode debuted on December 9.

“So even though the podcast is doing really well and the response has been great. I’m going to take a pause on it for now,” Bynes said in a video (via People). In particular, Bynes cited the lack of star power in her guests. She wants to chase after high-profile celebrities for her show. However, she hasn’t been able to do that.

“We are not able to get the type of guests that I’d like on the show, like say Jack Harlow or Drake or Post Malone,” she said. Bynes decided to pause the podcast instead.

Amanda Bynes Takes a Break

However, according to the podcast’s description, the show’s focus was going to be, “the hosts’ loves: fashion, artists, actors, actresses, music and everything else!”

She said, “So maybe one day, if we’re able to get those types of guests on the show, we will resume the podcast. But for now, I’m taking a pause on it.”

Bynes announced plans for the podcast on Instagram in November. She looked forward to partnering with Sieminski. However, it appears that Bynes’s plans for the podcast have changed.

She said, “Having his beautiful mind being a part of this podcast is just going to bring it to another level I think, because he’s going to ask great questions, and I think he’ll kind of carry most of the weight in terms of just, like, topics of conversation.”

However, Bynes is thankful for those who tuned in for the, as of now, short-lived project. She said, “Thank you everyone who watched, I really hope you enjoyed it. And that is all for now!”