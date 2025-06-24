amanda-bynes-plans-to-lose-40-pounds-while-on-ozempic

Former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes recently announced she will be using Ozempic to achieve her 40-pound weight loss goal.

In a post on TikTok over the weekend, Bynes revealed she is using the GLP-1 medication, which is primarily used to manage type 2 diabetes, but is now approved for weight loss, to lose 40 pounds.

“I’m going on Ozempic,” Amanda Bynes declared in the Jun. 22 TikTok video, as she was dying her hair green and pink. “So excited.”

She further revealed that her current weight is 173. “So I hope to get down to 130,” the retired actress stated. “Which would be awesome.”

Speaking about why she decided to go on the weight loss journey, Bynes said her primary motivation was to “look better” for “paparazzi pictures.”

“[Then] you don’t see my double chin from strange angles,” she pointed out. “I will post about my Ozempic journey, of course.”

Amanda Bynes Is Among the Latest Celebrities to Use Ozempic and Other GLP-1 Medications to Lose Weight

Along with Amanda Bynes, other celebrities have turned to Ozempic and other GLP-1 medications to help them achieve their weight loss goals.

Rosie O’Donnell recently spoke out about how she used Mounjaro, a competitor of Ozempic, to aid in her weight loss.

“I can’t believe this is me now,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. She used the hashtag #mounjaro, indicating she is using the type-2 diabetes medication to lose weight. She also used the hashtags #weightloss and #bodydismorphia.

In a TikTok video in early 2025, Rosie O’Donnell opened up about her weight loss journey. “I’ve lost more weight. I am on Mounjaro for my diabetes, and one of the side effects is that you lose weight,” the former The View co-host explained. “But it’s also because I had a chef for our two years in Los Angeles, and I don’t have a chef now.”

O’Donnell also explained she struggled with weight loss over the years. “I’m one of those people who always had a weight issue,” she said. “And now that I’m a size large – instead of an XL or XXL – I find it shocking. I really do.”

She previously shared that her doctor put her on Mounjaro and Repatha in late 2022. O’Donnell also said that she has made changes to her diet by reducing her sugar intake and focusing on drinking water.

“My appetite has decreased significantly,” the comedian added. “It’s probably the meds. And I’m trying to move more. So, all those things combined, that’s what it is.”









