Rosie O’Donnell Unveils Dramatic Weight Loss While Using Mounjaro

Months after she and her child, Clay, moved to Ireland, Rosie O’Donnell shared snapshots of her recent weight loss progress.

In a post on Instagram, the actress and comedian is seen with a slimmer figure while on stage. “I can’t believe this is me now,” she wrote in the caption. She used the hashtag #mounjaro, indicating she is using the type-2 diabetes medication to lose weight. She also used the hashtags #weightloss and #bodydismorphia.

Fans quickly took to the comment section to praise O’Donnell. “You look amazing! I’ve lost 110 on Mounjaro,” one fan wrote. “My A1C is in check. Blood sugar normal.”

Another fan also stated, “I just told my husband yesterday, sometimes I’m shocked as I walk past a mirror and realize it’s really me looking back! You look fabulous!”

Fellow admirers noted their excitement that O’Donnell was returning to comedy. “Looking great,” one wrote. “And look at you doing stand up in Ireland. Literally back to your roots.”

Similar to Ozempic and Wegovy, Mounjaro is a twice-weekly type 2 diabetes medication that has been approved for weight loss. Along with Rosie O’Donnell, several other public figures have used the medication for weight loss, including Elon Musk, Meghan Trainor, and Kyle Richards.

O’Donnell is also using the medication to control her diabetes.

Rosie O’Donnell Recently Spoke Out About Her Weight Loss Journey While Revealing She Moved to Ireland

In a TikTok video earlier this year, Rosie O’Donnell opened up about her weight loss journey.

“I’ve lost more weight. I am on Mounjaro for my diabetes, and one of the side effects is that you lose weight,” she explained. “But it’s also because I had a chef for our two years in Los Angeles, and I don’t have a chef now.”

“It’s me cooking for Clay and me,” she pointed out.

O’Donnell then spoke about her struggles with weight loss over the years. “I’m one of those people who always had a weight issue,” she pointed out. “And now that I’m a size large – instead of an XL or XXL – I find it shocking. I really do.”

She previously shared that her doctor put her on Mounjaro and Repatha in late 2022. Along with the medications, O’Donnell is not eating as much sugar and is focusing on drinking water.

“My appetite has decreased significantly,” the actress said. “It’s probably the meds. And I’m trying to move more. So, all those things combined, that’s what it is.”