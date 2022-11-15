Alyssa Milano’s Veterans Day Post Includes Tribute To The Late Brittany Murphy

Alyssa Milano recently took to Instagram to honor our nation’s troops for Veterans Day. Her post also included a tribute to her friend and fellow actress Brittany Murphy, who tragically passed away in 2009.

Milano Remembers ‘Magical’ Murphy

“2004 Iraq, on a USO tour to visit our military fighting in the war. With the magical Brittany Murphy. #TBT,” Milano captioned the post. The photo shows her and Murphy on either side of a grinning soldier.

Many troops shared their experience meeting the actresses and thanked Milano for joining the USO trip. “Alyssa you do have courage I will give you that and thank you and the late Miss Brittany Murphy for doing so,” one person wrote. “You know how much that means for us to have celebrities come visit us over there, it meant a lot.”

I was on the Nimitz when you guys visited. Got to meet you both,” another person commented. Someone else joked, “I hope this guy is still talking about that day.” Others wrote about their sadness at losing Murphy.

Murphy’s Tragic Death

Murphy was famous for her roles in Clueless, Girl, Interrupted, 8 Mile, and Uptown Girls. Her death is still a controversial topic today, with many claiming she was deliberately poisoned. Her official cause of death was pneumonia, anemia, and drug intoxication.

“She had the sweetest heart,” one person wrote. “She would have achieved greatness.” Another commented, “It still makes me so sad to think of Brittany.” Someone else said, “Awwwww, I wish she was still here Alyssa!!!”

The Actress’ Friendship

Milano has spoken about Murphy in the past. In 2019, she posted the same USO picture, writing, “We lost a special person ten years ago. Brittany Murphy was like a magical unicorn. We went on a USO tour together in 2003. It brought her joy to bring joy to others. I miss her.”

She also commented on a 2013 toxicology report that found metals typically found in rodenticides and insecticides in her system. Milano tweeted, “This Brittany Murphy shit is heartbreaking. Sweet girl. Sweet, beautiful, girl.” Murphy’s death still leaves many unanswered questions, but Milano’s post is a reminder that many around the world still remember the actress fondly today.

