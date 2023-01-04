Alyssa Milano Reveals Time She Helped Save Her Uncle’s Life With CPR In Wake Of Football Star’s Cardiac Arrest

Alyssa Milano has an important message for us: it’s time that we all learn CPR. While the actress may not be known for her life-saving abilities, the TV star is sharing the importance of knowing how to save someone’s life.

Milano’s advice comes promptly after the cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin. Turns out, Milano had to use her own CPR training in a life-or-death situation.

In a recent Instagram post, the Charmed actress reflected on the importance of knowing CPR. As she shared, “My uncle went into cardiac arrest while driving me to an appointment. We were on the 405 freeway. It was absolutely terrifying.”

Thankfully, Milano was trained in CPR and was able to give this life-saving treatment to her uncle. As she said, “I administered CPR until the EMTs arrived. They worked on him for another 30 minutes before taking him to the hospital where he was sedated and put on a breathing machine.”

RELATED: Alyssa Milano’s Veterans Day Post Includes Tribute To The Late Brittany Murphy

The CPR that Milano was able to give her uncle helped save his life. Fortunately, her uncle is still alive. Although the ordeal was terrifying for the actress, she decided to share her experience as a way to encourage people to “never lose hope.” Milano also encouraged everyone to “get trained in CPR. You could save a life.”

‘Get Trained In CPR. You Could Save A Life.’

Milano’s message came shortly after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game on January 2. The football player suffered a hit to the chest that triggered a cardiac event on the field during the first quarter of the game. After the football star received medical treatment on the field, the NFL suspended the game.

The Buffalo Bills released a statement that said, “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in the Buffalo Bills’ game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

As Milano pointed out in her post, administering CPR immediately following a cardiac arrest is crucial for a person’s survival. Thankfully, both Hamlin and Milano’s uncle received the attention needed to survive this life-changing ordeal.

As Hamlin continues to recover, we wish him a full and speedy journey back to health. And we hope that more people will follow Milano’s advice and learn CPR.

More From Suggest