Allison Janney Stuns In Shimmering, Sheer Dress On Red Carpet

Allison Janney has never been afraid to show a little skin on the red carpet. Her most recent red carpet appearance was no different. In fact, the 62-year-old took her look one step further as she had nothing to hide in a shimmering, sheer black dress.

Janney’s Sheerly Stunning Red Carpet Look

On November 16, Janney took center stage at the premiere of her Amazon Prime movie The People We Hate at the Wedding. The Oscar-winner slayed in a black, sheer dress that left little to the imagination. All eyes were on Janney as she rocked the red carpet in the form-fitting, long-sleeved dress with a high neckline by Naeem Khan.

(FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The sleeves added another touch of skin with a crisscrossing lattice extending from neck to wrist on each arm. While the actress chose a form fitting sequin surprise dress, she opted out of pairing it with a bra.

As for accessories, less was more for the actress as she subtly paired the show-stopping dress with only a few items. Janney wore small, shimmering earrings and grasped a small black clutch.

The glamorous look was perfected with silver eyeshadow, dark eyeliner, extended eyelashes, and black nail polish. To top off the look, Janney wore her classic bob hair straight, tucking her golden locks behind her ears.

Janney Proves You Can Slay Regardless Of Age

Janney’s new Amazon Prime movie, The People We Hate at the Wedding, is a comedy that centers around a dysfunctional American family. Janney plays the optimistic mother, Donna. As the title suggests, the movie centers around the family attending a wedding.

The film is based on the 2016 novel with the same name by Grant Ginder. Directed by Claire Scanlon, the movie has a star-studded cast. Kristen Bell plays Alice, one of Donna’s children, and Ben Platt plays Paul, Alice’s brother.

The family is invited to the English countryside for the wedding of their estranged half-sister, Eloise, played by Cynthia Addai-Robinson. The family attends the wedding in hopes of reconnecting and rebuilding their relationships with one another.

Janney has been making the rounds promoting her new movie, which premiered November 18. She recently posted pictures on Instagram of an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Even though she wasn’t in sheer for that appearance, the actress still knocked her ensemble out of the park. With a lovely green dress and strappy heels paired with a shimmering necklace, the actress proves that her outfits are show-stoppers, sheer or not.

