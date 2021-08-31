Alleged Leaked Texts Show Scott Disick’s Thoughts On Kourtney Kardashian Dating Travis Barker

It looks like Scott Disick has strong thoughts on ex and baby mama Kourtney Kardashian’s steamy romance with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. The 38-year-old reality star and Talentless founder is currently front-page news as alleged Instagram direct messages show him disapproving of 42-year-old Kourtney dating Travis – the Flip It Like Disick face appears to have been DM’ing Kourtney’s former boyfriend, model Younes Bendjima.

Scott Disick Lashing Out Over Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s PDA?

Younes has been busy on Instagram, where he shared a screengrab allegedly showing a DM Scott sent him – “Yo is this chick ok!????” the dad of three is supposed to have written. The message accompanied a recent snap of Poosh founder Kourtney making out with 45-year-old Barker during their current Italy vacation.

Younes, 28, seemingly shared a photo showing Scott’s verified Instagram – Disick is alleged to have also written: “Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

Younes Replies

The screengrab also showed 28-year-old Younes appearing to reply: “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy.” He added a p.s. of “I ain’t your bro.”

Photos circulating the internet are right now showing mom of three Kourtney passionately making out with Barker aboard a water vessel as the two continue to make headlines for upping their relationship game. Kourtney even appears responsible for helping Travis get over his fear of flying – after a near-fatal crash 13 years ago, Travis hadn’t stepped onto a plane until Kourtney helped him to.

Speaking Out On TV

Scott had the chance to air his views on Kourtney and Travis during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion earlier this summer. When Bravo host Andy Cohen asked, “It seems like you get really upset when Kourtney is linked to other guys,” Scott responded:

“Me? No. I just want to kill them. Well, the last guy. Let’s all be honest here.” Here’s where Kourtney admitted nobody was “happy” with the last one.

Kourtney and Younes dated between 2016 and 2018, with fans noticing that the star had gone for a much younger guy. Kardashian then dated likewise-younger Luka Sabbat. She shares children Mason, Penelope, and Reign with Disick, whom she never married. Kourtney and Scott first started dating in 2006, being on-off for years as their relationship came plagued by cheating allegations (for Scott).

Scott has since dated model Sofia Richie. He’s currently in a relationship with 20-year-old model Amelia Gray Hamlin, who was just 19 when she began dating him – he was 37 at the time.