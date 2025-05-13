Alleged FSU Mass Shooter Seen With Disfigured Face In Latest Mugshot

The alleged Florida State University (FSU) mass shooter, 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, has been charged with murder and attempted murder after being discharged from the hospital. In his mugshot, Ikner appears with a disfigured face, showing that he was shot in the jaw by an officer during the shooting that killed two and injured six.

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), Ikner was transported to the Leon County Detention Facility. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted first-degree murder. Attached to the Facebook post, a mugshot of Ikner shows him with a distended jawline.

Chief of Police Lawrence Revell said in a statement, “The Tallahassee Police Department has the highest commitment to justice, transparency, and the safety of our community.”

“We are grateful for the work of our detectives, officers, medical personnel, and partner agencies who helped bring us to this point.”

After Ikner was booked, he was transferred to the Wakulla County Detention Facility. This is because his stepmother, Jessica Ikner, is a Leon County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

FSU Mass Shooting

On April 17, Phoenix Ikner allegedly entered the FSU campus and started shooting staff members and students. In total, two people died and six people were injured. According to The Independent, the victims were identified as Robert Morales, a football coach, and Tiru Chabba, a campus vendor.

Eventually, police officers shot Ikner down, resulting in him spending almost a month at a local hospital. It was one of the officer’s bullets that reportedly struck Ikner in the jaw, causing his current appearance.

Following the shooting, it was revealed that Ikner had allegedly used his stepmother’s service weapon to carry out the shooting. Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil addressed this fact in an April press conference, as per Fox News Digital.

“Her service to this community has been exceptional,” McNeil said. “Unfortunately, her son had access to one of her weapons and that was one of the weapons that was found at the scene. And we are continuing that investigation into how that weapon was used.”

Phoenix Ikner will now await his first court appearance.