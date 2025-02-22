shooting-reported-at-hospital-with-multiple-people-injured

A gunman is presumed to have died by suicide shortly after opening fire at a hospital in central Pennsylvania on Saturday. Authorities report that at least two law enforcement officers and a nurse were wounded by gunfire at UPMC Memorial, per ABC News, before the suspect reportedly took their own life. The total number of individuals injured in the shooting remains unclear. (Update, 4:38 p.m. ET: At least one officer died as a result of the shooting, per ABC News.)

The incident unfolded around 10:30 a.m., according to law enforcement sources. When officers from the West York Police Department arrived on the scene, the individual opened fire.

Active Shooter Incident at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York, Pennsylvania – Threat Neutralizedhttps://t.co/uIDKtFGMPA pic.twitter.com/FdNwaBgapn — News Channel3 NOW (@channel3newsnow) February 22, 2025

The suspect reportedly attempted to barricade himself inside the hospital and is now believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators are currently classifying the shooting as a domestic violence incident. However, they have emphasized that the investigation remains in its early stages.

At the scene of a reported shooting at UPMC Memorial Hospital, in West Manchester Township, where are numerous law enforcement agencies are responding. Check back at @YorkDispatch for more details. pic.twitter.com/F7hfNR6myS — Dawn J. Sagert (@DispatchDawn) February 22, 2025

Meanwhile, UPMC confirmed that no patients had sustained any injuries.

“We have received confirmed reports of a gunman at UPMC Memorial, and shots fired,” a statement per ABC News detailed. “The gunman has been apprehended, and no patients have been injured. The hospital is now secure. This is a fluid situation. Law enforcement is on-premises and is managing the situation.”

Law Enforcement Remains On-Site Following Shooting at Hospital

Police are currently on-site and actively handling the situation, according to Susan Manko, UPMC’s vice president of public relations, in a statement emailed to the Associated Press.

The hospital has requested that employees not scheduled to work on Saturday remain at home. Meanwhile, families of arriving patients should proceed to the parking lot of the OSS building located across the street from the hospital, Manko explained.

The AP also reported that Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced he was heading to the hospital after receiving a briefing on the shooting. He assured the public that the hospital is “secure.”

UPMC Memorial, a state-of-the-art, five-story hospital with 104 beds, opened its doors in 2019 in York, Pennsylvania. Per the AP, the city of 40,000 residents is famously known as the birthplace of the iconic York Peppermint Pattie, first created in 1940.