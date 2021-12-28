All Of Chrissy Teigen’s 2021 Scandals That Prove Cancel Culture Is A Myth

Many Hollywood stars complain about being victims of “cancel culture,” claiming that they have to go into hiding or lose out on jobs due to things they’ve said or done. Chrissy Teigen is one such famous figure. The model has weathered a number of scandals this year, proving that those who get “canceled” are just as visible as they were before.

Teigen Was Accused Of Cyberbullying

Teigen’s biggest scandal of 2021 was the revelation that she had cyberbullied Courtney Stodden for years, even going so far as to tell them to commit suicide. Stodden made headlines in 2011 after marrying acting coach Doug Hutchison when he was 51 and they were just 16. The controversy brought on scrutiny from the media and other celebrities, including Teigen.

Tweets were unearthed on Teigen’s account that expressed her hatred of Stodden. The posts range from a simple “I hate you” to “go. to sleep. Forever.” Stodden also said they received private messages from Teigen, telling them to kill themselves and saying “I can’t wait for you to die.”

This situation led to Teigen getting bumped from TV show appearances and getting dropped from brand partnerships. She eventually apologized, but many believe she only did so to save current and future brand deals. Teigen posted a series of tweets apologizing for her behavior, which Stodden accepted. However, they said that Teigen never reached out to her privately—which Teigen claims she did—and that the model blocked Stodden on Twitter.

“Everyone deserves better – even my detractors,” she said in an interview on Today. “And better is what you can expect from me. The world needs more kindness and love and I want to contribute to it. I’ve been on a path of self-improvement for the past decade and that path is going to continue.”

People Blast Teigen For ‘Tone Deaf’ Posts

This wasn’t the only media storm Teigen had to weather. After throwing a Squid Game-themed party, the star was accused of being “tone-deaf.” Many questioned her decision to throw a lavish Hollywood party with the theme of a TV show about people competing in life-threatening games to leave a life of poverty.

Teigen also faced backlash after posting a photo of herself and her children, Luna and Miles, in the bathtub together. Instagram users were quick to comment their dislike of the photo, calling it inappropriate and questioning why celebrities can’t keep some things private.

Teigen is faced with internet anger with almost every move she makes. However, those who complain about being victims of “cancel culture” claim that they get completely ignored after making a misstep. With Teigen’s constant presence in the headlines, it’s clear that those who get “canceled” have no problem staying in the public eye.