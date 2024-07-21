‘All My Children’ Actress Esta TerBlanche Dead at 51

Esta TerBlanche, the actress best known for her role as Gillian Andrassy on the beloved soap opera All My Children, died July 18, 2024. She was 51 years old.

Her goddaughter, Barbie Ashley, confirmed that she died suddenly at her home in North Hollywood. First responders believe she had been dead for about a day before her body was discovered.

“I can not believe I am posting this. It’s with a heavy heart that my friend and client Esta TerBlanche passed away Thursday of natural causes. An autopsy report is pending,” TerBlanche’s rep, Lisa Rodrigo, shared in a Facebook post.

“I am still processing and in shock. Esta was a beautiful soul in and out. I was proud to know her and work with her. May she RIP with the angels that she is.”

The All My Children star is survived by her ex-husband and goddaughter.

All My Children Fans Pay Tribute to the Late Esta TerBlanche

Following the news of Esta TerBlanche’s passing, many All My Children fans took to social media to pay tribute.

“Oh no. I named my daughter Jillian because I loved her name [on the show]. But with a J. So sad,” one fan wrote.

“I remember Gillian and Ryan and their storyline!” another said. “Their storyline is the reason I started watching AMC again. Gillian’s “death” hit particularly hard because my family had to make a similar decision that Ryan made for Gillian with my mother and both Gillian and my mom passed away the same week.”

“She was a wonderful actress, very beautiful. Rest in peace,” added a third.

“That is very sad news. So young. Condolences to her family, friends and all that knew and loved her. May she R.I.P,” wrote another.