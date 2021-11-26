All About Danica McKellar’s Husband, Scott Sveslosky

Wonder Years star Danica McKellar’s husband, Scott Sveslosky, is the famed Hallmark actress’ perfect match. When they first met, however, McKellar was unsure if she was ready to jump into a new relationship so soon after her divorce from her first husband, Mike Verta. Sveslosky and McKellar’s love couldn’t be denied, though, and the couple tied the knot just two years after they first met.

Love At First Sight

After her divorce from Mike Verta, who she married in 2009, the last thing on Danica McKellar’s mind was romance. In fact, the beloved Hallmark mainstay admitted that it took her about a year and a half to start dating again, saying in an interview with Closer magazine that she’d needed the time to focus on herself and regroup. “I wrote in my journal, trying to understand what’d happened – I found that to be healing – and I moved in with my mom for two years.”

That time gave McKeller the perspective she needed, and soon she found herself being set up on dates. She talked about the first time she met her now husband Scott Sveslosky with Us Weekly, explaining, “I had been divorced for two years when I met him. And I was just starting to date, and I was being set up.” She confessed that she was unsure, recalling, “I was like, ‘I don’t know about this.’”

The moment she “saw him sitting there at the table,” however, everything changed. “I knew. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is the person I’ve been dreaming about my whole life,’” she gushed, noting that though this was the first time she’d seen Sveslosky in person, she’d spoken on the phone with him a few times. “I knew he was a gentle soul, amazing — he was just all there. I could just feel his energy and I was blown away.”

From there, the relationship progressed quickly, with McKellar saying it was basically love at first sight for the couple. “I knew I loved him almost instantly, and we were saying ‘I love you’ on the fourth date,” she stated. “Sometimes when you know, you know.”

McKellar’s intuition was right. Within a short period of time, the two knew they were perfect for each other. Sveslosky popped the question in 2014 and McKellar happily accepted his proposal. They married in November of that same year in a ceremony McKellar described as “magical.”

Though the happy day had originally been plagued by delays and other small calamities that inevitably happen on wedding days, McKellar’s hope for an unforgettable trip down the aisle came true. “We were trying to time it so that the sun would come up as I was walking down the aisle. And then of course there were delays when we were getting ready,” McKellar explained in the press room at the 2014 American Music Awards.

“I was really concerned, but it turns out there was a layer of clouds right at the top of the mountains, so it also delayed the sun,” she continued. “And as I was walking down the aisle, the sun came up. It was magical. It was absolutely amazing.”

Sveslosky and McKellar were a good match in more ways than one. Both had children from their previous relationships and were totally on board with their new, blended family. “We each brought a child into our marriage—Hunter’s 14, and my son Draco is 8. We’re raising them alongside each other. Watching their friendship develop, they just play and have so much fun. What a blessing!” Despite their similarities, the spouses have some differences that no doubt help to keep their marriage fresh and interesting.

They Lead Very Separate Lives

Danica McKellar has continued her career as an actress in the years following her widely beloved portrayal of Winnie Cooper from the Wonder Years. She now enjoys success with Hallmark, where she’s starred in several popular movies, many of which are holiday-themed. Meanwhile, her husband Sveslosky currently works as a lawyer, though no one would be surprised to learn that the handsome 45-year-old had previously worked as a model.

Though they lead different lives, the two are obviously quite enamored with each other. Love like this doesn’t come around all that often, which is why we’re so happy McKellar was courageous enough to take the plunge again.