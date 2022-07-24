Alicia Silverstone Under Attack For Her Parenting Choices Again, Is This Weird?

Celebrities have to deal with a lot of people giving their opinions on their lives, from their clothing choices to how they parent. Alicia Silverstone is getting slammed—again—for how she parents her 11-year-old son Bear.

Silverstone Reveals She And Son ‘Still Sleep Together’

The actress recently appeared on The Ellen Fisher Podcast, where she discussed topics like veganism and “taboo parenting.” Silverstone then revealed a bit of information that has some people seriously weirded out.

“Bear and I still sleep together,” Silverstone revealed. She acknowledged that she’ll probably “get in trouble” for mentioning that, but insisted, “I don’t really care.” The actress was right about getting in “trouble.”

Online Reactions: ‘Why Do Celebrities Get Away With The Most Bizarre Behavior’

Her comments soon hit Twitter, and many people criticized Silverstone’s actions. “Why do celebs get away with the most bizarre behavior without child services investigating,” one person wondered. “oh money. He’ll be bullied at school, poor kid.”

Sorry, but that's kinda'creepy. — Beryl Starkovic (@BooBooandtheFlu) July 21, 2022

“Sorry, but that’s kinda creepy, one person wrote. “How will he learn to be independent? She’s not helping him,” someone else tweeted. Even though many people found Silverstone’s confession strange, others defended her—including licensed clinical psychologist Elizabeth Matheis.

“We all come from different backgrounds and the rules, or parenting guidelines, vary greatly—it’s what works for you and your family,” Matheis explained. She also said that “co-sleeping” can be comforting for children during tumultuous times, such as parents divorcing or other family transitions.

Silverstone Has Been Called Out For Her Parenting Methods Before

This is not the first time Silverstone has been criticized for her parenting skills. In 2012, when Bear was 10 months old, the actress shared that she pre-chewed food for her son and fed him directly from her mouth.

“I can understand that it would make some people feel uncomfortable, possibly, because it’s new to them,” Silverstone told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “But I do want to let you know that this has been going on for thousands of years—still going on all over the place—and it’s natural.”

She continued, “It’s a part of the weaning process, so while I’m still breast-feeding it’s just a way to introduce him to food when he doesn’t have teeth… and he can’t chew.” Many people were grossed out by this practice, and Silverstone weathered some pretty intense criticism from the Internet over it.

Parenting is hard enough without the eyes of millions around the world on you while you do it. Silverstone’s methods are a little unorthodox, but Bear appears happy and healthy, which is all that matters.

