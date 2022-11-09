Alicia Silverstone And Stacey Dash Celebrate 27 Years Of ‘Clueless’ With An Amazing Tribute

It’s impossible not to love Clueless. Now that the internet has fully embraced ’90s nostalgia, there’s never been a better time for Alicia Silverstone to remind us of her magnum opus. Here’s how Silverstone and her Clueless co-star Stacey Dash decided to pay tribute to the timeless high school comedy.

Cher And Dionne Reunite!

Name a more iconic duo! In a new TikTok video, Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash delighted fans by reuniting as their Clueless characters.

Silverstone and Dash starred as best friends Cher and Dionne in the 1995 reimagining of Shakespeare’s Emma. It’s safe to say that both they and the film have aged very well. The timeless comedy turned 27 this summer, and Silverstone and Dash still look just like their iconic characters.

In the clip that Dash posted on Sunday, she and Silverstone lip-synced to one of their most iconic conversations in the film. “Would you call me selfish?” Silverstone mouthed to Dash as Cher. “No—not to your face,” Dash responded as Dionne. Then, the two icons broke into dance.

Although the film was released with Gen X teens in mind, both Millennials and Gen Z have fallen in love with the movie. Fans were ecstatic over Silverstone and Dash’s reunion, giving the video over 600k likes in the first 24 hours after it was posted.

Stacey Dash Shares Behind The Scenes Look

On Monday, Dash posted a video giving fans a peek “Behind the scenes of a Gen X TikTok.” In the clip, Dash revealed that it took a few tries to film their 10-second video since they couldn’t stop laughing. She also shared an adorable photo of her and Silverstone, writing “It was lots of fun, oh how I’ve missed us.”

Of course, Dash isn’t the only one with Clueless on her mind lately. On Halloween, Silverstone reposted an adorable video of two girls dressed up as Cher and Dionne from the film.

Clearly, the fan base for the classic 1995 comedy has only grown since its release. Donald Faison, who starred as Dionne’s boyfriend, Murray, in the original film, has said he’d totally be on board for a sequel. “I pitch this all the time, that we should do a movie,” he told People earlier this year, floating the idea that the film could follow the original characters’ children.

Faison’s daughter even dressed up as Dionne this Halloween, proving that the next generation loves Clueless as much as we do!

