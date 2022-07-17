Alfonso Ribeiro Has A New Gig That You’re Going To Love

Alfonso Ribeiro is returning to Dancing With the Stars! The former contestant, who won Season 19, was just announced as the new co-host for the dancing competition show as it moves to Disney+.

Ribeiro And Banks Team Up Again As ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Co-Hosts

Ribeiro, who is famous for his role as Carlton on the 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, will host DWTS alongside supermodel Tyra Banks. This isn’t the first time the pair have appeared on screen together: Banks made her acting debut as a guest star on The Fresh Prince.

“I’ve known Alfonso since I was 19 years old, and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him,” Banks said in a statement about her new hosting partner. “Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!”

RELATED: Alfonso Ribeiro Shares Photo Of Kids At The ‘Happiest Place On Earth’ In Sweet Instagram Post

Ribeiro echoed her statements, saying, “Dancing With the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host,” adding that he hopes his “longstanding friendship” with Banks will resonate with fans of the show.

His History On The Show

The actor previously appeared on the show as a contestant in 2014, winning the season alongside his professional dance partner, Witney Carson. Ribeiro returned to DWTS as a guest judge for the 21st season and even filled in as host for Tom Bergeron later that season.

Bergeron left the show at the end of Season 29, with Banks’ arrival announced the next day. ABC called the decision a “creative refresh,” and the model has been hosting the series, as well as serving as executive producer, since then.

‘DWTS’ Makes Some Big Changes

Ribeiro’s new job as co-host isn’t the only change the dancing competition show has recently made. Earlier this year, it was announced that the show would be moving from ABC, where it has aired since 2005, to Disney+. It will be the first series to air live on the streaming service.

The judges from the previous season — Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough — will all return for the upcoming 31st season. No premiere date has been announced yet, but fans can’t wait to see Ribeiro in his new role as host!

More News From Suggest