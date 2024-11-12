Alfonso Ribeiro Breaks Silence on Disney World Injury: ‘P***ed Off’

Following his recent tumble at Walt Disney World, Alfonso Ribeiro breaks his silence about the Most Magical Place on Earth incident.

As previously reported, the Dancing With the Stars co-host was filming a holiday special when he stepped on one of the trolley rails and rolled his ankle. He then was seen leaning on Julianne Hough as a production crew member brought him a chair.

After attempting to roll out his ankle, Alfonso Ribeiro was in noticeable pain and he was seen throwing up in a nearby Disney World trashcan.

He was eventually placed in a wheelchair.

An insider did reveal that it was a minor injury and Ribeiro was ok. He said the same thing and noted he was able to finish the special. The actor then stated he was planning to attend the 500th episode of Dancing With the Stars. The episode will air on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

The holiday special is set to air on ABC Christmas Day.

Days after the Disney World incident, Alfonso Ribeiro broke his silence about what happened while making his way through LAX, TMZ reports. He was up and walking around. However, he wasn’t thrilled about what was reported, admitting he was “pissed off.”

He further shared that the injury was “a little something.” He was also planning to seek “some treatment” so he could get back to being his 100% self.

Alfonso Ribeiro did point out that the incident at Disney World was not something to laugh at. “Dancing is not something you can just wing,” he added.

Ribeiro previously won Season 19 of Dancing With the Stars with professional dancer Witney Carson.



Alfonso Ribeiro Recently Reflected His ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Win

While speaking to TVInsider over the summer, Alfonso Ribeiro opened up about his all-time favorite dance moves and reflected on his Dancing With the Stars win in 2014

“Obviously, the most popular one was when I did the jazz, which we did the Carlton to ‘It’s Not Unusual,’” he said. “That was the one that broke the internet, but my favorite dance was my paso doble to ‘Turn Down for What,’ which was just so against the style of dance with the music. It was Lindsay [Arnold], Witney, and I, that was my favorite moment on that season. I really enjoyed that one.”

He then spoke about his time as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars. “Coming out the box, I got 9s across the board on my first dance ever,” Alfonso shared. “Which was the highest first week score in the history of the show, still in the history of the show.”

Ribeiro continued, “I mean, you can’t give 10s [the] first week, but the dance itself, there was nothing wrong.”

He went on to share that he was a “huge fan” of the show before going to the ballroom himself. “I just wanted to do the show,” Alfonso added. “So that many years wanting to do [it] and then finally getting on, that was a very special moment.”