actor-alfonso-ribeiro-seriously-injured-at-disney-world

It was not the magical experience he had expected, as Alfonso Ribeiro was seriously injured while at Walt Disney World over the weekend.

Videos by Suggest

The Dancing With the Stars host was filming a holiday special at the Happiest Place on Earth when he stepped on one of the trolley rails and rolled his ankle, TMZ reports. The whole ordeal was caught on video.

After rolling his ankle, Alfonso Ribeiro was seen leaning on his Dancing With the Stars co-host Julianne Hough. A production crew member was seen helping him into a chair. Although he tried to roll out his ankle, the actor was noticeably in pain.

It was reported that Ribeiro was eventually placed in a wheelchair. Unfortunately, the injury was so rough on him that he threw up in a nearby trashcan.

A source did clarify that it was a minor ankle injury and Ribeiro was ok. He also confirmed to TMZ that the injury was minor and he will return to production to finish the special. The holiday special is expected to air on ABC Christmas Day.

Following the Disney World injury, Alfonso Ribeiro said he is planning to participate in filming the 500th episode of Dancing With the Stars this week.

Alfonso Ribeiro Became ‘Really Close’ With His ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Co-Host Julianne Hough

Just before Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars kicked off, Alfonso Ribeiro opened up about how close he and his co-host Julianne Hough have become.

“I can’t wait to tackle that stage with Julianne,” Alfonso explained. “The both of us together — especially over the last year — we’ve gotten to be really close friends, and we enjoy working with each other. I think it’s going to be a magical season for the both of us.”

He also spoke about hosting the dancing competition series. He won the show’s Season 19 alongside his partner Whitney Carson in 2014. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum returned to co-host the show with Tyra Banks in 2022. He then took over for Banks in 2023.

“I like hosting because that job gets to come back every year. Competing, you get one shot at it,” Ribeiro stated. “I love this job. Becoming a host has been, truly, I think what I was destined to do from the beginning. I think all the other jobs I’ve done in my life kind of led up to me becoming a host and allowing me to do that specific job.”

He went on to add that he loves “the highs and lows” of hosting the show.