Does Alexander Skarsgård Have A Wife? The Facts About His Love Life

Alexander Skarsgård is the oldest of a very famous set of actor-brothers. His younger brothers, Gustaf Skarsgård, Bill Skarsgård, and Valter Skarsgård are all famous actors, as is their legendary father, Stellan Skarsgård. Besides his famous family, Alexander Skarsgård is known for many famous roles on popular TV series, including True Blood, Big Little Lies, and most recently, Succession. This Swedish actor also has award-winning good looks; he was voted Sexiest Man in Sweden in 1999. For a man as destined for fame as he is, his relationship status isn’t exactly public knowledge. So, who is Alexander Skarsgård dating today? And, what leading ladies have graced his Celebrity ex list?

As you might imagine, Skarsgård has had his fair share of famous romantic partners. Some of them were long relationships, and others were quick flings. These are Alexander Skarsgård’s confirmed ex-girlfriends:

Amanda Seyfried

​​In 2008, Skarsgård dated The Dropout beauty, Amanda Seyfried. Seyfried confirmed their romance in 2011 and called Skarsgård “super funny.” But her budding love with Mamma Mia! co-star Dominic Cooper got in the way of her and Skarsgård’s potential relationship.

Evan Rachel Wood

Actoress, Evan Rachel Wood, appeared on Skarsgård’s hit drama, True Blood, in 2009. Rumors swirled that the pair hit it off and started a romance. The following year, Wood admitted that she had dated one of the series’ cast members, which all but confirmed that the two were an item.

Kate Bosworth

In 2009, Skarsgård met Blue Crush cutie, Kate Bosworth, on the set of the Straw Dogs remake. The pair dated from 2009 to 2011. According to some sources, Skarsgård planned to pop the question, but Bosworth ended things before he could get down on one knee.

Alexa Chung

Four years after his Bosworth-induced heartbreak, Skarsgård was ready to find love again. He entered another long-term relationship with it-girl, Alexa Chung from 2015 to 2017. The pair shared a private relationship that seems to have ended amicably. A source told E! News, “It was a clean breakup that was caused by busy schedules and distance. They really did love each other and were pretty serious. They still have respect for each other.”

Romance Rumors About Alexander Skarsgård

Of course, with fame comes romance rumors that may or may not be true. Beyond Skarsgård’s myriad girlfriends, the rumor mill has also had a lot to say about the eldest Skarsgård brother’s possible flings, and, they are definitely scandalous.

Many of Skarsgård’s rumored hook-ups occurred from 2011 to 2015 between his two long relationships. So, either the star was using his single years to sow his wild oats, or fans and the media were just dying to see him with a new flame.

In 2012, he was photographed many times with movie star, Charlize Theron. They denied any dating rumors. That same year, Skarsgård met a member of another famous family at a post-Oscar’s party. Skarsgård and Elizabeth Olsen sparked some serious dating rumors, but Olsen quickly shut them down.

He was linked with fellow Swedish actor, Alicia Vikander, multiple times in 2012 and 2013. Despite being photographed together on many occasions, the alleged couple denied any real romance. After Skarsgård played Katie Holmes’s husband in the film adaptation of The Giver in 2014, the on-screen lovers reportedly took their romance backstage, as well. However, both actors denied the rumors. That same year, Skarsgård starred in The Legend Of Tarzan alongside Margot Robbie. Fans hoped that these costars were a beautiful couple in real life, as well as on-screen. These rumors were later debunked, however, since Robbie was already courting her current husband, Tom Ackerley.

In 2020, Skarsgård was linked with model—and Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex—Toni Garn. But, according to an unverified source, the pair was just hanging out, stating plainly that it was “very casual. It wasn’t a date. Nothing is going on with them.”

Alexander Skarsgård’s Current Relationship Status

With a dating history chock full of A-listers, fans are certainly eager to find out who Skarsgård is going to end up with. So, who is this Hollywood hunk dating now? In 2022, the Swedish superstar is 45 years old and doesn’t appear to have a partner. So, now’s your chance to slide into Skarsgård’s DMs, ladies. In the meantime, we’re sure to see him allegedly paired up with whoever his next costar happens to be.