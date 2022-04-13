How Alex Rodriguez Reacted When Asked About Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement To Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made headlines around the world when they revealed that they were engaged—again—and many were anxious to see how the pop star’s former flame, Alex Rodriguez, would react to the news. They got their chance during a recent ESPN 2 broadcast.

Rodriguez’s Reaction To His Former Fiancee’s Engagement

During the Sunday Night Baseball broadcast, ESPN sports broadcaster Michael Kay and Rodriguez discussed the Yankees vs. Red Sox game. “It’s a great time in sports,” Kay said, before bringing up A-Rod’s ex’s engagement. “You have a new Masters champion, NBA playoffs are about to start, baseball is in full swing, people getting engaged. I mean, it’s a happy time in the world.”

Rodriguez’s reaction? The former baseball player simply laughed, then said, “Happiness and world peace is what we’re looking for.” There was a brief moment of awkward silence as Kay waited to see if Rodriguez would say anything else before the pair moved on to continue discussing baseball.

Kay’s teasing came just a few days after Lopez confirmed her and Affleck’s engagement. The singer shared a video of the stunning green diamond engagement ring via her “On The J.Lo” newsletter.

J.Lo And Affleck’s Rekindled Relationship

Lopez and Affleck’s relationship began just weeks after she and Rodriguez called it quits. The former couple started dating in 2017, getting engaged two years later. They postponed their wedding in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, but some people blamed it on rumors that A-Rod had been DMing Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.

Lopez and Rodriguez denied the breakup rumors but ultimately called it quits in April 2021. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the pair said in a joint statement. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Lopez was spotted spending time with Affleck later that month, and it was confirmed that the couple was dating in May 2021. She and Affleck had previously been engaged from 2002 to 2004.

While some are feeling sorry for the former baseball star, Rodriguez seems to be taking it all in stride. “I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much,” he told Entertainment Tonight shortly after the breakup. “And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, ‘You know what? We’re so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?’” Rodriguez might not have found love yet, but it’s nice to see that he’s remaining positive as his ex moves on so publicly.

