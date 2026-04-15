Alex Cooper and Alix Earle Have Beef

A public feud between podcast host Alex Cooper and influencer Alix Earle has escalated after months of speculation, with both women now addressing the tension more directly online.

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Cooper, best known for hosting Call Her Daddy, broke her silence in a recent TikTok video, accusing Earle of creating “fake drama” and urging her to speak openly about their issues rather than relying on indirect “passive-aggressive” means.

Earle had only recently reposted a video criticising Cooper for exploiting vulnerable women through her Call Her Daddy podcast.

The dispute traces back to 2025, when Earle’s podcast Hot Mess departed from Unwell Network, the media company Cooper founded. At the time, Cooper said the split was not due to the network and emphasized that Earle retained full ownership of her content.

Despite those assurances, speculation about a falling-out persisted. Earle later described the situation as “a hot mess” in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, while continuing to post and engage with content that some fans interpreted as subtle criticism of Cooper.

Alex Cooper Tells Alix Earle To Speak Up

In Cooper’s TikTok, she called out Alix Earle and challenged her to speak publicly.

“Hey girl, the passive-aggressive reposts and the likes and the commenting on things, I’ve got to call you out here,” Cooper said. “You’re going to need to get specific and just say what you’ve got to say about me. There’s no NDA. No one is stopping you. Stop hiding behind other people and just say it yourself.”

“I’m really tired of waking up and seeing you use this fake drama to distract from other s–t going online for you,” Cooper continued. “Not interested.”

Earle has acknowledged Cooper’s comments but has not yet offered a full explanation. She responded, commenting, “Okay on it!!” and reposting Cooper’s video.

We have yet to wait for any further developments of the sudden feud that has left many fans very surprised. Surprisingly, many brands and companies left light-hearted comments. So it looks like everyone is trying to capitalize on the drama.