Adam Driver’s Fiery Response to Audience Member Critiquing ‘Ferrari’ Crash Scenes

Adam Driver, known for his roles in acclaimed films, including Ferrari, didn’t mince words during a Q&A session at the 2023 Camerimage Festival in Poland, sparking a candid exchange after an audience member criticized the film’s crash scenes.

At the festival’s screening of Michael Mann’s Ferrari, the questioner expressed dissatisfaction with the crash scenes, describing them as “harsh” and “cheesy.”

Driver’s response was direct and unapologetic. “F— you, I don’t know. Next question,” he retorted, showcasing an unfiltered moment that left attendees taken aback.

Ferrari, Driver’s latest project, follows the story of Italian racing legend Enzo Ferrari, portrayed by the actor. Set in 1957, the film delves into Ferrari’s personal and professional struggles following the tragic death of his son, as he aims to restore his car company’s reputation through a pivotal race. The movie portrays the risks and dangers of racecar driving during that era, showcasing the devastating impact of crashes.

While not all of Driver’s responses were terse, he later elaborated on his approach to portraying Ferrari, sharing his awareness of the mogul’s significance in Modena, Italy, where the film was shot. He recounted receiving reminders about Enzo Ferrari’s local and national importance, expressing his commitment not to “f— it up” and acknowledging the responsibility of making character choices.

The actor’s blunt response during the Q&A session has generated buzz, offering a glimpse into his unfiltered honesty and the passion he brings to his roles. Ferrari is set to hit U.S. theaters on Christmas Day, allowing audiences to form their own opinions about the film and its portrayal of Ferrari’s life and challenges in the racing world of the 1950s.