Alec Baldwin Settles Wrongful Death Suit For ‘Rust’ But May Not Be Totally Out Of The Woods

A settlement has been reached in the wrongful death suit brought against Alec Baldwin and the producers of Rust for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. However, criminal charges could still be filed.

Baldwin, ‘Rust’ Producers Reach Settlement

Last October, Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on set after a prop gun Baldwin was using went off. Director Joel Souza was injured as well. It was recently announced that Baldwin, Rust’s producers, and Hutchins’ family had come to settlement regarding the wrongful death suit.

Matthew Hutchins, Halyna’s widower, released a statement regarding the settlement, saying, “The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023. I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”

Alec Baldwin also made a statement, posting on Instagram, “We are pleased to announce today the settlement of the civil case filed on behalf of the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”

The wrongful death suit has been dismissed, but Heather Brewer, a spokesperson for the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office in New Mexico, said that Baldwin and the movie’s producers are not out of legal trouble yet.

Could Baldwin And Producers Face Criminal Charges?

“The proposed settlement announced today in Matthew Hutchins’ wrongful death case against Rust movie producers, including Alec Baldwin, in the death of Halyna Hutchins will have no impact on District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies’ ongoing investigation or her ultimate decision whether to file criminal charges in the case,” Brewer said.

“While civil suits are settled privately and often involve financial awards, criminal cases deal only in facts. If the facts and evidence warrant criminal charges under New Mexico law, then charges will be brought,” she continued. “No one is above the law.”

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies revealed that the investigation surrounding the shooting is nearing its conclusion and that she is considering prosecuting up to four people in connection with Halyna Hutchins’ death.

Despite the ongoing legal issues, Rust’s producers announced that the movie will resume filming in January. Baldwin and the movie’s producers might have settled their case with the Hutchins family, but only time will tell whether or not there will be criminal charges in their future.

