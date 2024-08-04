Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Judge Slams Prosecution Following Case Dismissal

Famed actor Alec Baldwin can breathe easily now. But the former Saturday Night Live star had recently found himself in hot water.

An accidental shooting on the set of the film Rust in October 2021 ended in tragedy. Staffers Halyna Hutchinson and Joel Souza were both injured with Hutchinson ultimately succumbing to her injuries.

Alec Baldwin was facing charges for the incident. However, he was acquitted of those charges in July. And now the Judge who oversaw the trial is speaking out. Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer is calling out the prosecution over several missteps in the trial.

In the ruling, Sommer explained dismissal was her only option because any other ruling “would not cure the fundamental unfairness that the State’s misconduct, and its reverberations in trial, had infused into the proceeding.”

Baldwin may consider legal action against the prosecution. He has reportedly already obtained counsel who has notified both the Sheriff and the Special Counsel from the case to save all relevant information from the trial.

Eminem Slams Alec Baldwin on New Album

Rap star Eminem dropped his 11th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady, on July 12. It features artists such as Jellyroll, Big Sean, JID, and others. The album projects to sell over 170,000 Units in its first week.

Eminem did not hold back in the album, where he bid Slim Shady adieu. He took aim at several people, including Alec Baldwin.

In the song entitled “Fuel,” the Detroit native alludes to Baldwin’s role in the Rust shooting tragedy.

“F*** around and get popped like Halyna Hutchins / Like I’m Alec Baldwin, what I mean is buckin’ you down, coup de grâce then,” he says in the song.