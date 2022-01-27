Alec Baldwin Shares Retro Throwback Photo Of Himself In Some Very Tiny Shorts Amid Continued Fallout From ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin has had a difficult few months, but he appears to be keeping things light on Instagram. The actor, who is still dealing with the fallout from the tragic accidental shooting on the set of Rust, shared a fun throwback pic earlier this week.

Baldwin Shares Throwback Pic On Insta

“Stromboli had great pizza on University when I first moved to NY,” Baldwin captioned the photo of him in a Stromboli Pizza t-shirt and a pair of very small blue running shorts. “But those pants! Maddone….(phonetic spelling?)”

His followers flooded with comments with jokes about the outfit. “The Eighties called. They want the t-shirt back, but said you can keep the shorts,” one fan joked. Another commented, “Wouldn’t really refer to them as “pants.” Daisy dukes maybe!!”

Still Dealing With The Aftermath Of Deadly Onset Shooting

Baldwin might be keeping things light on social media, but he is still dealing with the aftermath of the October shooting on the set of Rust that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Now, a script supervisor has filed a lawsuit claiming the actor disregarded safety protocols while on set.

Baldwin’s attorneys have asked the Los Angeles court to dismiss the lawsuit, rejecting claims that the actor intended any harm from crew member Mamie Mitchell. In court documents, his legal team stated, “Despite Plaintiff’s attempt to label claims as intentional, nothing about Plaintiff’s allegations suggest that any of Defendants intentionally committed harmful conduct.”

They are also arguing that any financial compensation should come from New Mexico’s worker’s compensation system, which covers on-the-job accidents: “Plaintiff alleges facts suggestive of negligence (i.e., a claim exclusively subject to New Mexico’s workers’ compensation system), not assault.”

Script Supervisor’s Lawsuit

Mitchell is the one who called 911 after the shooting occurred. “I saw Alec going through his movement with the gun for the camera,” Mitchell said in her lawsuit filing. “I was holding my script in my left hand and had taken out my iPhone and opened up my photos to check the continuity on his shirt and vest. Then an explosion. Deafening loud gunshot.”

The crew member claims Baldwin “intentionally, without just cause or excuse, cocked and fired the loaded gun even though the upcoming scene to be filmed did not call for the cocking and firing of a firearm.”

Mitchell also alleges that safety protocols were ignored and that “actions that were taken” that day “were against all industry norms.” She is suing for loss of future earnings, special and general damages, attorneys’ fees, and punitive damages, claiming that she suffered pain and ringing in her ears, in addition to emotional injuries, as a result of the shooting.

More Trending News

Alec Baldwin Gossip: Hilaria, Friends Fear For His Mental Health After Instagram Rant And Recent Interviews

Candance Owens Trashed Alec Baldwin On Instagram, Ireland Baldwin Replied

Alec Baldwin Allegedly Facing $60 Million ‘Divorce From Hell’ With Reportedly Troubled Marriage To Hilaria