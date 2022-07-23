Alec Baldwin Explains Why He And Hilaria Keep Having Kids

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are parents to six children, all under the age of 10. Many have asked why the couple continues to have kids so quickly, and the actor finally gave an answer in a recent social media post.

Baldwin Reveals Why The Couple Has So Many Kids

“People comment about how many children we have and ask why,” Baldwin captioned a video of Hilaria and two of their children, both wearing rabbit onesies. “This is why. The thing in this life that matters most to me are these people.”

Baldwin’s followers loved the sweet video. “Family is the greatest gift we are given!” one fan agreed. Another wrote, “This is so beautiful! I’m glad you two have many children! You love them so much. I’m happy for you both!”

RELATED: Alec Baldwin Fans Enraged After Controversial Announcement

Others were not so complimentary. “Uh huh. And the nannies help,” someone quipped. “Money helps,” another agreed. One person joked, “Wait till they’re teenagers, yikes.”

The Baldwin’s Six Children—Plus One More On The Way!

The Baldwin bunch is made up of six kids. The couple welcomed their first child together, Carmen, in 2013. The family quickly expanded, and they are now parents to Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, and Maria, 1.

The couple is planning on adding another member to the family this year. Earlier this year, Hilaria announced via Instagram that they are expecting another daughter this fall. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise,” she wrote.

“Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times,” her post continued. “I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call ‘life.’”

‘We Can’t Wait To Embrace Our New Little One This Fall!’

The Baldwins also made an official statement about Hilaria’s pregnancy, writing, “We have ‘somos un buen equipo’ engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home—that we’re a good team.”

“One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling,” the statement continued. “Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can’t wait to embrace our new little one this fall!” Baldwin and Hilaria have fielded a lot of questions about their ever-growing brood, but it seems like the couple is more than happy with their house full of kids!

More From Suggest