Alec Baldwin Fans Enraged After Controversial Announcement

Alec Baldwin has another scandal brewing, but it has nothing to do with his wife Hilaria Baldwin or his inadvertent involvement in the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Instead, this is thanks to the person that Baldwin announced he would be interviewing, a controversial director that has long split Hollywood in half. Fans and followers of Baldwin largely blasted him after he revealed he’d soon be interviewing Woody Allen.

Alec Baldwin’s Past Controversies

Scandal is nothing new to Alec Baldwin. He drew widespread condemnation in 2007 after a voicemail he sent to his then-11-year-old daughter Ireland where he called her a “thoughtless little pig.” Years later, his family was once again the center of controversy after it was revealed that his wife, Hilaria, had exaggerated her Spanish background despite being originally from Boston.

As the couple seemed to be recovering from that scandal, the unthinkable happened. While rehearsing a scene in Rust, the unreleased Netflix western, Baldwin inadvertently shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a live round from a gun he believed only to be loaded with blanks. Hutchins died from her wounds and an investigation into her death is still ongoing.

New Announcement Leads To Cries From Fans

As that continues in the background, Baldwin is now facing a new scandal thanks to his upcoming interview with Woody Allen. Allen was accused by his stepdaughter Dylan Farrow, daughter of Mia Farrow, of molesting her as a child. He is now married to his other former stepdaughter, Soon-Yi Previn.

In the caption of the video announcement Baldwin posted to Instagram, he wrote, “Let me preface this by stating that I have ZERO INTEREST in anyone’s judgments and sanctimonious posts here. I am OBVIOUSLY someone who has my own set of beliefs and COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else’s speculation. If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that’s your issue.”

The interview is scheduled to take place on June 28 at 10:30 am Eastern Standard time and it’s clear in the video that Baldwin is excited. He even went so far as to say, “You know what I love? I love you Woody.” The comment section of the video was notably less enthused than the 30 Rock star.

“Guess I won’t be tuning in!” one wrote while another simply commented, “That’s a hard no.” One follower said, “I’ve supported u 100% thru everything. But woody Allen? Bye.” Another laid out their concerns in a very straightforward manner. “This is certainly your choice but why would you have him on? Why do you continue to elevate and praise him? He needs no platform,” they wrote.

Despite their reactions, it’s clear that Baldwin has already made up his mind on the matter. While others may shun him over the accusations he’s faced in the past, Baldwin’s obvious excitement and literal exclamations of love for the controversial director reveal his true feelings towards Allen.

