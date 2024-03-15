Alec Baldwin Calls For ‘Rust’ Involuntary Manslaughter Indictment to Be Tossed

Alec Baldwin claims bias by prosecutors shortly before his trial for involuntary manslaughter of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“The State prosecutors have engaged in this misconduct—and publicly dragged Baldwin through the cesspool created by their improprieties—without any regard for the fact that serious criminal charges have been hanging over his head for two and a half years,” motion to dismiss filed Thursday in New Mexico court reads (via Deadline). “Enough is enough.”

Recharged in January and potentially facing up to 18 months in prison if found guilty, the Emmy winner will start their criminal trial in Santa Fe on July 9th.

Alec Baldwin, who maintains his innocence, recently faced limitations on the timing of his depositions in multiple civil cases related to the tragic death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins over two and a half years ago.

Alec Baldwin’s Defense Claims He Literally May Not Have Pulled the Trigger in ‘Rust’ Tragedy

As time dwindled, lawyers from NYC’s Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and Albuquerque’s LeBlanc Law criticized Special Prosecutors Kerry Morrissey and Jason Lewis. They also challenged all those involved in investigating the events of that fateful day at the Bonanza Creek Ranch.

“This is an abuse of the system. An abuse of an innocent person whose rights have been trampled,” reads the 52-page motion signed by attorney Luke Nikas. “If the State had conducted the grand jury process consistent with New Mexico law, the outcome would have been different. In short, the State concealed substantial exculpatory and favorable evidence from the grand jury. The Court should therefore dismiss the indictment.”

In the court case, Baldwin’s defense argues that the Colt .45 may have fired without pulling the trigger. Referring to Michael Haag, a State firearms expert testifying before the Grand Jury, the motion mentions his testimony “omitted facts. Including that the FBI testing established that the gun did fire without a trigger pull when the firearm was fully loaded with six rounds, as it was on the day of the incident.”

Following the tragic 2021 shooting incident that also injured Rust director Joel Souza, Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the trigger. Conflicting reports from the FBI and other sources may challenge his stance. However, Thursday’s motion could cast doubt on the current narrative.

Rust wrapped production in mid-2023 following additional filming in Montana. Souza resumed the role of director, while Baldwin reprised his position as both star and producer. Meanwhile, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was not invited back to the production. The completed project is now seeking a buyer.