Why Alec Baldwin’s Followers Are Roasting Him For His Support Of Anne Heche After Crash

News outlets were flooded this weekend with information regarding a car crash that involved Emmy Award-winning actress Anne Heche. The actress, whose condition is now being reported as stable, crashed her car into a house which subsequently erupted into flames. Fellow celebrity Alec Baldwin has expressed his support for Heche—but it’s not being received well.

Devastating Crash Leaves L.A. Home Destroyed

Over the weekend, news began to spread about a serious car accident that occurred on Friday in Los Angeles. Heche lost control of her vehicle, which flew 30 feet into a house that subsequently caught fire. The fire was so strong that it reportedly took 60 firefighters over an hour to quell the flames.

Heche has reportedly been left with severe burns and is still in the hospital, while the owner of the home she destroyed, who narrowly escaped with her life, lost an “entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business including her laptop and iPad, all of her clothing and basic necessities, and all household items.”

The New York Post shared that investigators confirmed they would be pursuing the possibility of alcohol or drug involvement in the crash. On the same day as the accident, the latest episode of Heche’s podcast Better Together (which has since been deleted) discussed her use of vodka to help her get through a “bad day.” However, Heche’s representatives told TMZ that the podcast was recorded a few days prior to being published.

Baldwin’s Show Of Support For Heche: ‘All My Love’

As is the case with any tragedy involving a celebrity, fellow members of Hollywood spoke out about the crash. Alec Baldwin took to Instagram to share his sentiments and give his best wishes to Heche as she began her long recovery.

“Hey, I just wanted to send out my best wishes and all my love to Anne Heche. Anne is an old pal of mine, I did a movie with her. A very ’90s thriller called The Juror...”

Baldwin went on to name-drop almost everyone involved in the film, before saying “There were not many women who I worked with who were brave in the way that Anne was brave. Anne was really—you know, she would do anything.”

“Everyone please join me in giving support and love to the wonderful Anne Heche.”

Baldwin’s Followers React: ‘You’re A Freakin’ Clown!!!”

The reactions to the post on Instagram, while somewhat mixed, tended to lean in the direction of anger towards Baldwin.

One comment got straight to the point: “You’re a freakin clown!!!”

Others gave more insight into the reasons for their rage.

“She was drunk Alec! She needs to go to jail after recovery. People that do wrong should pay. How about the family’s house she destroyed? Why aren’t you saying anything about them?” One commenter ranted.

Another kept things simple: “What about the people that she almost killed??… Is she more important?”

Double-Edged Sword

The crash was catastrophic and unacceptable, and the responsible party should be held accountable. However, it makes sense that Baldwin would be sending support to his friend and colleague and praying that she makes it through the ordeal alive.

That being said, audiences were understandably outraged that Baldwin failed to send any well-wishes to those in Heche’s path of destruction, some of whom lost almost everything, including almost losing their lives as a result of her actions.

