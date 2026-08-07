‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star’s Ex Is Pregnant Amidst Divorce

As their contentious divorce continues, Alaskan Bush People star Noah Brown’s soon-to-be ex-wife Rhian has announced that she’s pregnant by her new partner.

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In an Instagram post, she wrote “My family is expanding. My sons are growing. Life is changing. Sometimes old things need to be put to rest, so that new things can flourish.”

She shared a selfie holding up a pink homemade blanket. “Thank you Carla for the wonderful baby blanket. I know new baby Elizabeth Mae is going to love it!!”

Rhian shared pictures of the sons she shares with Noah Brown as well as pictures of her new partner and a sonogram photo of her daughter.

Her new life is the latest sticking point in her divorce. According to new court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Noah filed a declaration on July 10 objecting to Rhian’s legal notice that she intends to move out of Washington state and live in Oregon.

She plans to take their two sons, ages seven and four, with her.

He tried to argue that his extended family plays a large part in the lives of his sons.

“I grew up in a family in which closeness — physical, emotional and daily — was the defining feature,” he claimed. “Multiple generations frequently lived shoulder to shoulder, including on family boats and at a family cabin. That sense of belonging to something larger than a household has shaped me, and it is what I am giving Eli and Adam every single day.”

Noah also alleged that he is the “primary caregiver and the primary stable presence” in the kids’ lives.

“Relocating the boys to Oregon would not serve any continuity of caregiving,” he said. “I do not write any of this to be unkind. I write it because the realistic picture matters. By her own description, she will be entering a situation in which she is simultaneously acting as a daily caregiver to her disabled mother, pregnant with her third child and preparing for childbirth.”

He also wrote that his ex is “free to make whatever choices she needs to make for her own life.” But he proposed that the boys stay in Washington with him and that the court declare that he’s the primary residential parent.

He also asked the court to issue a temporary order preventing the move pending a final hearing.

When Rhian wrote her own declaration in December 2025, she told the court she wanted to avoid a clause that allowed Noah to “control or block future moves,” despite not having plans to move at the time.

“Based on his past behavior, I want to protect myself from him weaponizing ‘permission to relocate’ to trap me in an unaffordable situation,” she said. “Life changes, and I do not want my ability to secure stable housing for the children to depend on Noah’s approval.”