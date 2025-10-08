alan-jackson-farewell-concert-announced-with-major-special-guests

Alan Jackson’s final big show is officially scheduled, with some country music heavy hitters ready to join the celebration.

“Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale,” the country legend’s final full-length touring concert, is set for Saturday, June 27, 2026, at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, per the venue’s website.

This major show will feature a lineup of country stars, including Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and Lee Ann Womack.

Jackson explained that concluding his touring career in Music City was an important full-circle moment for him.

“We just felt like we had to end it all where it all started for me, and that’s in Nashville – Music City – where country music lives,” the 66-year-old said in footage shared on his Instagram.

The news follows Jackson’s earlier announcement this year that he would retire from touring after his Last Call shows. The country superstar has been battling Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease, a degenerative nerve condition, since 2011.

Some Proceeds From Alan Jackson’s Last Show Will Be Donated to Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Research

Pre-sale registration starts Wednesday, Oct. 8, at 11 a.m. ET at www.AlanJacksonLastCall.com and ends Monday, Oct. 13. Pre-sales begin Wednesday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. ET. General public tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 17 (Jackson’s birthday!) at 11 a.m. ET, if available. VIP experiences will also be offered.

One dollar from each ticket sold for “Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale” will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation, supporting research for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Alan Jackson performs at Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry on March 19, 2025. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Grand Ole Opry)

His “Last Call: One More for the Road” shows ran from 2022 to May 2025.