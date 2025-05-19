Country Icon Alan Jackson Retires From Touring Amid Health Battle

After 30 years on the road, country music icon Alan Jackson has officially retired from touring.

Jackson wrapped up his final Saturday tour show in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“Y’all may have heard that I’m kinda winding down. In fact, this is my last roadshow of my career,” he said while on stage of his final show. “y’all gonna make me tear up out here.”

He continued by stating, “I will say that this is my last road show out here, but we’re planning on doing a big finale show in Nashville next summer sometime. I just felt like I had to end it all where it all started, and that’s in Nashville, Tennessee. But this is the last one out on the road for me.”

“It’s been a long, sweet ride. It started 40 years ago this September,” he added. “My wife and I drove to Nashville with an ol’ UHaul trailer, and chased this dream. It’s been a crazy ride. I lived the American dream for sure. So blessed.”

In 2024, the country singer revealed he would retire from touring as he battled health issues.

Alan Jackson Is Retiring From Touring to Focus on His Health

Alan Jackson kicked off his “Last Call: One More for the Road Tour” after announcing he had been battling Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. This is described as a degenerative nerve condition that impacts his motor skills. The singer was diagnosed with the disease in 2011.

“I have this neuropathy and neurological disease,” Jackson explained while appearing on Today in 2021. “It’s genetic that I inherited from my daddy. There’s no cure for it, but it’s been affecting me for years. And it’s getting more and more obvious.”

He further admitted he was “self-conscious” on stage because the condition impacts his ability to balance. “I know I’m stumbling around stage now,” the country star pointed out. “I’m having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone. I just feel very uncomfortable.”

Jackson also said, “In some ways it’s a relief [to talk about it] because I was starting to get so self-conscious up there about stumbling around. I think it’ll be good for me now to get it out in the open. If anybody’s curious at why I don’t walk right, that’s why.”

