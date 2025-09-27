Alabama Man Attempted To Hire Hitman To Kill His Estranged Family, Contacted Undercover Agent Instead

An Alabama man, 64-year-old Mohammad Mohammad, will spend decades behind bars for attempting to hire a hitman to kill his estranged family, which included his estranged wife and his six children. The “hitman” he contacted turned out to be an undercover agent, and he was immediately arrested.

In a September 24 release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Alabama, announced that Mohammad pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder for hire. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each count, making it most likely that he will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

A federal complaint obtained by PEOPLE stated that Mohammad had asked a witness to find him someone to “take care of” his family members on August 11, 2024.

At the time, Mohammad was in the middle of divorce proceedings with his wife, with whom he shared six adult children. The man explained to the witness that becoming estranged from his family had left his “pride and self-dignity” destroyed.

A ‘Hitman’

The witness then connected Mohammad with the supposed “hitman,” who was actually an undercover FBI agent. During a meeting, Mohammad offered to pay the undercover agent $20,000 to kill his wife and $5,000 for each of his children.

“Your money maximum within two weeks,” Mohammad allegedly told the FBI agent, as reported by WBRC. “Not five [thousand dollars]. Twenty. Because it’s the big head. The others, it’s OK. They are trash. Cockroaches. You know. But this one, deserve more. I give it to you.”

This was only the last instance of Mohammad Mohammad’s troubling behavior toward his family.

Just months after he married his wife in March 2021, she and two of his children were granted protection orders against him. Then, in April 2022, he was arrested after he allegedly placed GPS trackers on his family member’s vehicles.

A year later, throughout 2023, Mohammad allegedly set fire to his family members’ vehicles multiple times. The most recent instance came on December 9, 2023, when Mohammad’s wife got a call from a man on behalf of Mohammad, who attempted to help them reconcile. She declined, and then a vehicle was set ablaze in her residence.

Mohammad Mohammad will be sentenced on December 10, 2025.