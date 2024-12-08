5-killed-including-baby-and-toddler-in-atlanta-murder-suicide

Five people, including a baby and toddler, were discovered dead with gunshot wounds following a murder-suicide in Atlanta.

According to local media outlet WBS-TV 2, the tragic incident occurred on Saturday, Dec. 7. Law enforcement discovered a 43-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman, a 5-year-old girl, and a 1-year-old boy all deceased inside an apartment at the Vineyards at Flat Shoals complex.

Officers revealed they were called to the apartment to do a welfare check just before 7:30 p.m.

Reports confirmed that all five of the deceased, including the children, had gunshot wounds.

Atlanta-area DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the murder-suicide as a domestic violence-related incident. Authorities have yet to confirm who was the perpetrator in the suspected murder-suicide.

“Preliminary information indicates this was a domestic-related murder-suicide. Detectives responded to the scene to further the investigation,” the department shared in a statement.

However, the department did not provide further details about the situation.

Two People Were Found Shot to Death in Northwest Atlanta in Separate Suspected Murder-Suicide

A separate suspected murder-suicide occurred in northwest Atlanta just two days before the incident at the Vineyards at Flat Shoals complex.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that police officers were called to the 1000 block of Westmoor Drive in the Washington Park neighborhood a little after 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5. A man and woman were both discovered deceased with gunshot wounds.

An investigation into the deaths has been opened, but no further information, including the names of the deceased, has been released to the public.

The area was investigated earlier this year when a man was discovered deceased with an apparent gunshot wound inside a home located on the same street. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man was later identified as 51-year-old Gregory Maddox Jr. His neighbors told Fox 5 that they were stunned by the news.

“He was a nice guy and didn’t bother nobody,” one neighbor, Tenette Smith, stated. She noted the man was a “protector” as well. “He was a protector; he was someone who wanted to keep everyone together,” neighbor Tenette Smith said. “My heart is heavy.”

Smith also said she had moved to the area from Chicago to escape the Windy City’s violence. However, she said it seemed as though the violence followed her.

“We’ve got to do better,” she added.

No further details about this investigation have been revealed.