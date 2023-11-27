Al Roker’s Wife, Deborah Roberts Wishes ‘Comfort And Ease’ After Posting Concerning Pic Of Husband In Hospital

Is he okay? Fans were startled after seeing a social media post of the Today star in a hospital bed.

Fans were alarmed after Deborah Roberts, Al Roker’s wife, asked for “comfort and ease” in a recent social media post.

The post was made on Sunday after Roberts shared a selfie to her Instagram Story. In the photo, the 20/20 host appeared to be in deserted park wearing a long-sleeve black turtleneck, a cream colored vest, and a hat to keep her ears warm.

“Wishing you comfort and ease on this day!” Roberts captioned the picture.

Roberts, 63, also posted a hospital photo of Roker just a few days ago. This one, however, was taken a year ago.

In the image, the cheerful meteorologist sat in a chair, donning a blue and white hospital gown.

“Friday flashback. What a difference a year and a whole lotta blessings make! #thankful beyond words @alroker #grateful #heart,” Roberts wrote in the caption.

Last year, Roker was hospitalized because of blood clots in his lungs and legs.

Thankfully, Roker has been given a clean bill of health this year and was able to help host the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade alongside Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

Family Man

In another recent post, the Today host took a break from his hosting duties last month for a delightful apple picking trip with his family.

Roker is clearly enjoying being a grandfather to Sky who was born back in July of this year. The host shared that he “couldn’t be happier” and has been in love with her since day one.

Best wishes to the lovely family.