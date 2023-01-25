Al Roker Shares What May Have Saved His Life After Recent Health Scare And Why It’s Never Too Late To Get Healthy

Al Roker is still recovering after his lengthy stay at the hospital and his home following complications caused by blood clots. Part of that recovery includes continuing healthy lifestyle choices, from his diet to his fitness routine.

The Fitness Routine That ‘Helped Save’ Roker’s Life

Roker has been very open about his health struggles and has shared some tips with TODAY fans about some of the things doctors say helped him survive this terrifying time. “My doctor said the physical condition I was in because of the walking—because of the cardio—that probably helped save my life,” he said.

“Whatever you do to start moving, to start getting up and doing stuff—it doesn’t matter how much or how little as long as you’re doing something—that makes a big difference,” he continued.

The Today anchor joked that he was given some health advice that he’s never received before. “I’ve heard something that I’ve never heard in my adult life, which was ‘Oh you’ve got to gain weight,’” Roker laughed.

He explained, “Because of my blood work, my doctors said you need more protein. I went from 190 pounds to 155 pounds.” This weight loss is common, and Roker is working on putting back on the pounds, telling fans he’s back to 165 pounds.

Roker’s New Diet Includes ‘Good Fats’ And Mediterranean Meals

Roker also shared that he’s had to focus a little more on his diet, especially now that his gallbladder has been removed. He explained that his doctors want him to eat more protein, so he’s trying to only eat “good fats.”

“Last night for dinner, we had salmon, quinoa and roasted brussels sprouts and salad,” Roker listed off. “And at night, I had a scoop of ice cream. As opposed to eating the entire pint, I just had a scoop.”

He’s also been working on his skills in the kitchen, sharing that he and his wife Deborah Roberts are “mov[ing] toward a Mediterranean diet.” This means more grains, like quinoa, brown rice, and sweet potatoes.

“When we eat red meat, it’s not as much as we used to get,” Roker went on. “Now a good bone-in ribeye, the three of us will eat that and most of the meat is being eaten by Nick [his son, 20]. Now that he’s going back to school this weekend, we’ll actually have food in the house for longer than an hour.”

From continuing his cardio routine to making smart choices about what he eats each day, Roker is keeping his health at the forefront of his mind as he works to fully recover. His work to change his diet and fitness habits show that it’s never too late to make healthy changes!