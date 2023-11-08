Al Roker Reveals Scary Health Crisis That Almost Took His Life In 2022

Esteemed weatherman and television host Al Roker recently disclosed that he faced a perilous health crisis in 2022 and admitted that he “almost died.” In an exclusive podcast clip from Your Mama’s Kitchen, Roker revealed that last November, he was hospitalized due to severe medical issues, including blood clots in his lungs and legs.

The 69-year-old Today host candidly expressed the gravity of his condition during the interview, stating, “It’s no secret that I had a severe medical issue, and to be completely honest, I almost died. I didn’t know it at the time.”

During the podcast, Roker went on to recount the challenging experience, explaining that he was initially unaware of the severity of his condition, as his family deliberately kept the information from him. He expressed how the incident led him to miss significant family gatherings during the holiday season, including Thanksgiving.

“I missed Thanksgiving, and almost missed Christmas,” Roker said. He then described his realization of the importance of these family moments and expressed his determination to spend the holidays with his loved ones.

Preserving Memories

He shared that preserving these treasured touchstone moments was a powerful motivator for him during his recovery process, emphasizing, “I felt, in a sense, badly because I ruined Thanksgiving for the family, and I was not going to let that happen for Christmas.”

Reflecting on his time in the hospital, Roker disclosed that he underwent a medical procedure and even talked about a Christmas recipe while still under anesthesia. His first words upon waking up from surgery were related to the holiday meal, which offered reassurance to his wife, Deborah Roberts, who remarked, “Okay, I think he’s gonna make it.”

In November 2022, Al Roker initially alerted the public to his health issues through an Instagram post when he was notably absent from his hosting duties on the Today show. In the post, he mentioned being hospitalized due to blood clots in his leg and lungs, assuring his fans that he was receiving medical care and on the path to recovery.

Deborah Roberts, Roker’s wife, also expressed gratitude for the support and prayers they received from well-wishers during this challenging time. Roker’s ability to overcome his health scare and cherish the importance of family gatherings serves as an inspirational testament to the resilience of the human spirit.