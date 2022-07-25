Al Roker’s Latest Photo Of His Trip In Paris Is A Must-See

Al Roker chose to spend his summer break from the Today show in Paris with his daughter, and the meteorologist is sharing tons of photos and videos of their time together. From Eiffel Tower selfies, to pictures of his amazing meals, Roker is taking his followers along on his European vacation.

Roker Enjoys French Food And Time With Family

Roker kicked off his social media posts with a video of his 30-day walking challenge. “Spending Day 20 of our @todayshow #starttoday#30daywalkingchallenge in #parisfrance and the sights never disappoint,” he captioned a video of himself walking past the iconic monument.

The Today anchor also posted plenty of pictures of his French meals. “Tonight , we were fortunate enough to dine at @restaurant_pramil in #paris,” Roker captioned a series of pictures of the meal, plus a selfie with the chef. “Tonight is the last night, after 16 years, Chef @alainpramil is serving at his eponymous restaurant. It was so good. Thank you, Chef.”

His Daughter’s Life In Paris

While Roker’s photos and videos were mostly of his French meals and his walking challenge, the real purpose of his visit was to visit his daughter, Leila. He shares her with wife Deborah Roberts, as well as son Nick.

Leila lives in Paris, where she works as a journalist and contributor to TMRW Today. Roker and his wife visit her as often as they can. “Lots of good company, food and memories,” Leila captioned a picture of herself and her parents on a 2021 trip to France.

Son Nick Celebrates Graduation And Birthday

This Paris visit is just one more thing the Roker family has to celebrate. Their son Nick graduated from high school earlier this year and will head off to college at the end of the summer. The family also just marked Nick’s 20th birthday.

Roker, Deborah, and Nick celebrated the day at the ballpark. “I think @nickroker155 is a #goodluckcharm for @yankees,” Roker captioned a selfie of the trio. “we’re always here for his birthday and today, they crushed the @redsox 13-2.”

Roker’s kids are growing up and leaving the nest and, while the weatherman has said he’s trying to “savor” his time with his youngest before he leaves for college, it seems like he and Deborah are happy their children are starting to make their own way in the world.

