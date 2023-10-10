Al Roker Is Missing From the ‘Today’ Show. His Co-Star Craig Melvin Explains Why.

Today’s forecast is cloudy with a chance of Where’s Al Roker!?

On Monday, Today co-host Craig Melvin was open about the reasoning behind the 69-year-old’s absence.

As Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, and Dylan Dreyer settled into their familiar places for the third hour of Today, Melvin took the lead in the introduction, sharing the news that Al was taking a well-deserved day off to enjoy the holiday.

Many Americans were off on October 9th in observance of Columbus day. Dreyer stepped in for Al and did his weather report for the day in his absence.

Before fans begin to worry, Al is expected to return to the show as soon as October 10th.

Meanwhile, Al documented his day off with heartwarming pictures that he posted on Instagram.

Roker captioned the post: “Best apple picking ever. Blue Sky and my Baby Sky, Family.”

Of the series of pictures, Roker’s granddaughter and oldest daughter, Courtney Roker Laga are featured along with her husband, Wes. Another photo from the post captured Roker’s other children, Nick and Leila, along with his brother Chris and sister-in-law Latice, all gathered together in a joyous moment. The group enjoyed a lovely outing at the Hilltop Orchards in Berkshires, Massachusetts.

Roker’s wife, Deborah Roberts, was not seen in any of the pictures.

Roker recently became a grandfather after oldest his daughter gave birth to Sky back in July 2023. Roker shared that he “couldn’t be happier” and has since been in love with the newest addition to the family.

“We are extremely excited to welcome a new member into our family and start this next chapter in our lives,” new mother, Courtney Roker Laga , told Today via a text message.

Roker Laga is the daughter of Roker and his ex-wife, Alice Bell. After the two divorced in 1994, Roker married journalist Deborah Roberts. The two have been been married since 1995.

Needless to say, everyone loves seeing one big happy family!