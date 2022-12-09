Al Roker Has Some Good News After Latest Health Scare

Today show fans are celebrating some good news from anchor Al Roker! He has been dealing with blood clots and a complicated recovery process, but Roker is finally back home, just in time for the holidays.

Roker’s Serious Health Issues Have Kept Him In The Hospital

Last month, Today show viewers noticed that Roker had been missing from the morning show for quite a long time. He addressed his absence in an Instagram post, telling his followers he had had some blood clots in his leg, which spread to his lungs.

“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” Roker wrote.

He was released from the hospital in time for Thanksgiving, but a few days later, he was rushed back due to complications.

Roker’s condition caused him to miss big events like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade—the first time he missed it in 27 years—and the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree-Lighting. He’s been in the hospital off and on for weeks, but it looks like Roker is finally home!

He’s Finally Back At Home!

“Home!” Roker captioned a series of pictures of himself and his family posing in their house. “So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers.”

Peers like former Today show anchor Katie Couric and current Today colleague Jacob Soboroff left heart emojis under Roker’s post. Savannah Guthrie wrote, “CUTIES!! Right where you belong.”

Fan Reactions: ‘You’ve Been Missed!’

Roker’s Instagram followers were just as pleased to see him safe at home. “Wow! You had us worried for a moment, But We PRAYED‼” one person commented. “Ok, Mr. Roker… Get well and STAY WELL‼ We Still Need You.”

“Happy to see you home,” another fan wrote. “May you continue to heal and grow stronger.” Someone else commented, “Yay! So happy you are home! Wishing you a speedy recovery! You are so inspirational in so many ways! Looking forward to seeing you back on Today whenever you’re ready! You’ve been missed!”

There’s no word yet on when Today viewers can expect to see Roker return to the morning show, but fans are just happy to see that the reporter is continuing his recovery at home with his loved ones.

