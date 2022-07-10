Heartbreaking News For ‘Today’ Star Al Roker And Wife Deborah Roberts

Al Roker and his wife, Deborah Roberts, have shared with fans some recent heartbreaking news. Roberts took to Instagram to announce the death of her oldest sister, Annette, who had struggled with Alzheimer’s for years.

Roberts Mourns Loss Of Eldest Sister

“We have lost the glow of a warm light in my family,” the ABC journalist captioned a series of photos of Annette. “My oldest sister, Annette, has left us. She struggled against Alzheimer’s for 5-6 years before succumbing to complications which robbed her of everything that made her so special. I hate this disease.”

“Annette was my role model as I grew up,” she continued. “She was the first in our family to go to college. And she always managed to look like a movie star to me. I owe my love of high fashion to her. (Or I blame her for it). After she got a job during her years at Ft. Valley State college, she bought the most beautiful ready to wear clothing at a high end shop in our town called Vanity Fair. I’d never seen such lovely dresses, scarves or shoes. Annette was always the picture of elegance. And she was a stickler for order and tidiness. It might explain why she became an account executive.”

Roberts: ‘I Will Miss Her Fiercely’

Roberts went on to detail her sister’s time living in Germany, where her husband was stationed while serving in the Air Force and her time in Houston, Texas, saying that her well-traveled sister gave all their siblings a set of luggage when they graduated high school.

“She was always a bit reserved and held her emotions in check but she was passionate about her son Justin, her husband Richard and all of her family,” Roberts shared. “Her granddaughter, Alana, stole her heart. Annette was a pragmatic and strong woman who believed in possibilities. While I’m relieved that her suffering has ended, I will miss her fiercely.”

Friends Fill Comment Section With Love

Roberts’ friends and followers were quick to show their support and express their sympathy. Hoda Kotb wrote, “So sorry deborah xoxox.” Meghan McCain commented, “I am so deeply sorry for this loss Deborah. Praying hard for you and your family.” Roker and Roberts are grieving the loss of Annette, and the support of friends and the well-wishes of fans will surely help them navigate this tough time.

