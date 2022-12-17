Al Roker Can’t Make It Into The Studio, So ‘Today’ Brought The Crew To Him 

After a series of health struggles, Al Roker is finally home and preparing for his return to the Today show. He’s not quite ready yet, but the Today cast and crew brought some holiday cheer to his home this Christmas.

Serious Health Issues Have Kept Him Off The Air

Roker was hospitalized in November after blood clots in his leg traveled to his lungs. He recovered enough to be sent home in time for Thanksgiving, but shortly after his release from the hospital, Roker was rushed back due to complications.

He is now back at home, where he and the rest of the Today team say he is recovering nicely. Roker isn’t quite ready to rejoin them on the morning show, though, so his friends at Today put together a special surprise for the meteorologist.

Savannah Guthrie Called It ‘Beautiful And Wonderful’

“We, and our entire beautiful staff—producers, crew, security—everybody came out and we did some Christmas caroling for Al and Deborah [Roker] at the Roker residence,” Savannah Guthrie said. “It was one of the most heartwarming moments…everybody was in tears, and it was just beautiful and wonderful to see him.”

Video clips show Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer, and dozens of crew and staff members gathered outside of the Rokers’ New York City home. The group all wore Santa hats for their caroling session, and Roker got choked up as he watched his co-workers serenade him.

“I just want to thank you all,” he said. “It’s been a long, hard slog, and I’ve missed you all so, so very much…[this] just means the world to me and to our family.” The group then launched into a new version of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” singing, “Al, be home for Christmas.”

‘Today’ Anchors Share How Roker Is Doing

“This place means so much to him,” Dreyer said, referring to the Today show. “To have us all just go out there and serenade him was emotional.” Chanel Jones jumped in, calling the moment “special” and “powerful.”

The Today anchors also shared that Roker “looks so good,” and that he even started “cracking some jokes” with all the crew that gathered to sing for him. There is no word yet on when fans can expect to see Roker back on the Today show, but viewers are happy to see him home for the holidays!

