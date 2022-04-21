Al Pacino’s Decades-Younger Girlfriend Also Dated This Aging Rocker

Al Pacino is dating a woman 53 years younger than him. Noor Alfallah is 28, so she was just a toddler when he won his Oscar for Scent of a Woman. Strangely enough, she’s actually dated another man who’s been famous for even longer.

A Tangled Web We Weave

The list of Al Pacino’s ex-girlfriends is long and notable. He and his The Godfather co-star Diane Keaton dated for years before ending things after finishing The Godfather III. He also went out with Apollo 13 star Kathleen Quinlan and welcomed twins with Coal Miner’s Daughter star Beverly D’Angelo.

Until the plague started, Pacino was dating Weeds star Meital Dohan. Their nearly 40-year age difference did the relationship in. He also dated Lucila Solá, which is notable because her daughter is Leonardo DiCaprio’s partner Camila Morrone. Morrone and DiCaprio are famously decades apart as well; Hollywood is a very small place

Who Is She?

Anyway, Pacino started dating Alfallah during the pandemic. They’ve quietly been going out for a while according to Page Six. Considering how young Alfallah is, you may think she wouldn’t have much experience dating an older man. You would be wrong. A source said, “she has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.”

Alfallah comes from money, so she moves in famous social circles. Her dating history is equally as interesting as Pacino’s. On top of being spotted around town with Clint Eastwood, she dated 60-year-old billionaire Nicolas Berggruen. Before that, she dated Mick Jagger. If you’re keeping track, that’s a man in their 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s. Her punch card is filling up.

Jagger is known for dating younger women. He and Melanie Hamrick have dated since 2014, but Alfallah posted a photo with Jagger in 2018. This certainly raises some questions that we cannot answer. Jagger and Hamrick are still together and are raising a son together.

Who Can Judge?

Dating a Rolling Stone and a star of Gigli is certainly something. No one in this ecosystem appears at all bothered by the sizable age difference. If everyone is happy, then there’s no real need to judge anyone here. Colossal age differences are commonplace in Hollywood, but everyone’s a consenting adult here. Pacino’s never gotten married, but maybe he’ll settle down. Only time will tell.

