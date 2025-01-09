Airplane Passenger Recreates ‘The Wedding Singer’ Scene to Propose to Girlfriend During Flight

An airplane passenger took romance to new heights over the holidays when he recreated a beloved movie scene to propose to his girlfriend.

American Airlines flight attendant Teri Ramirez shared the sweet story on her Instagram. She detailed how a passenger named Sam coordinated his proposal with the crew.

Ukulele in hand, Sam’s plan was to recreate an infamous scene from the 1998 Adam Sandler rom-com The Wedding Singer. In the movie’s big finale, Sandler’s character boards a plane carrying his love interest, played by Drew Barrymore.

With the help of the crew, Sandler serenades Barrymore over the intercom with a song he wrote for her, titled “Grow Old With You.”

‘The Wedding Singer’ Was Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore’s First On-Screen Collaboration

Ramirez shared Sam’s recreation of the romantic scene with the couple’s permission.

“It was an absolute joy flying on Christmas Eve and helping a passenger’s wedding proposal go through smoothly!” she captioned the sweet video. “Sam let the flight crew know he was planning on proposing to his girlfriend, Lissy, during the flight and asked for our help!”

“We made sure the Captain was aware so he wouldn’t interrupt the proposal on the PA,” she detailed. “Passengers and crew wrote notes for the couple and flight attendants were the photographers and videographers!”

Most importantly, Ramirez said, “SHE SAID YES!!!!”

“It was a win-win for all of us! They got engaged and we are now friends for life!! Congrats to Sam and @lissyfreshhh!!! ❤️,” she wrote, also thanking her fellow flight attendants.

The airline also shared the Wedding Singer-inspired video to TikTok, where it garnered one million views in just a few days.

“Love is in the air—literally! 💍✈️ Our #AATeam orchestrated a midflight proposal to kick off the new year and a lifetime of adventures for the sweetest couple,” they shared in their post. “Here’s to starting 2025 on cloud nine!”